LAKE JACKSON — Former Bess Brannen Elementary assistant principal Daniel LeFave, 35, died Tuesday more than a year after being diagnosed with a form of brain cancer, family members reported Wednesday morning.
“Daniel impacted so many of our lives and will be missed immensely,” a statement from a social media page with updates about LeFave’s health stated. “Let’s find peace in knowing that this horrible cancer is no longer affecting him and his body is whole again.”
LeFave underwent treatment for the glioblastoma, including a surgery to remove the tumor mass before trying another form of attack after the cancer began to divide and regrow, The Facts previously reported.
Due to a vulnerable immune system from treatment, LeFave stepped down from his role at the elementary school.
“It was a hard decision because I love Brannen,” LeFave told The Facts in September. “It is such a great school. Both my kids are there now.”
Community members rallied around LeFave, his wife, Katie, and their two children, most recently raising $45,000 to support the family in October during a barbecue fundraiser, according to the Team LeFave social media page on Facebook.
Despite several treatment options, there is no cure for glioblastoma, LeFave said.
“We are extremely saddened by the passing of Daniel,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “He was a wonderful father, husband and educator. His kindness and gentle spirit will be missed. We ask that our community keep Daniel’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”
The community showed support for LeFave and his family through his entire battle, friend Katelyn Welch said.
“Well, what is equally amazing as it is saddening is the support that has been shown throughout our community for Daniel and Katie and their entire family,” Welch said, “... and that is only a testament to just how amazing of a man he was and will always be.”
“He made our mission with Team LeFave incredibly easy to fulfill with the impact he began making years ago on the children and adults in this community alike,” she said. “He will be so truly missed by us all, but most of all by his wife, Katie, and his children, Dottie and August.”
