My last article explained the importance of soil testing to your land. Hopefully you conducted a soil test and now have your results, but might need some help reading the analysis or deciding on fertilizer. There are four R’s of fertilizer management that can get you started — the Right Source, the Right Rate, the Right Timing and The Right Placement.
The right source of fertilizer or the right type of material that will deliver nutrients to plants is important when selecting your fertilizer. Fertilizer can come in different forms, for example, liquid or solid, and different plant available forms like in nitrogen, it can be ammonia or nitrate, both break down and provide Nitrogen to plants.
The right source of fertilizer can answer several questions, such as expense, organic, controlled-release and simultaneously delivery of more than one nutrient. These are all important questions you need consider. Much of this depends on the crop you are growing or the type of soil you have on your land.
There are many places you can purchase your fertilizer. If you are looking at the best economical choice (as you should be) there is an online calculator at soiltesting.tamu.edu that helps you to compare different fertilizers and find the best prices per pound of fertilizer for your acreage.
The right rate of fertilizer application is extremely important. Too little and you are not maximizing your potential, too much and you are throwing away money. The soil analysis will tell you exactly how much you need of each nutrient — well, that makes it easy.
But wait! Now what?
Do you just put all of it out there at once? It says 50 pounds of nitrogen, so does that mean I have to buy 50 pounds of fertilizer? There are still questions that need answer, and I can help you with that.
First, it depends (ha-ha, my favorite answer). I recommend a split application with fertilizer, especially if you are a hay producer. Splitting application means less potential loss of fertilizer (runoff, leaching, etc.) and the first growth does not use all the nutrients; the second cutting will need nutrients also. The test tells you how many pounds of each nutrient to apply, but that is 100 percent pure nutrient, which fertilizers do not come in. Don’t worry; once again we have a handy-dandy calculator at the same website as above. You put in the percentage of fertilizer — for example, 21-0-0 — and it will tell you need to apply 238 pounds of fertilizer per acre to meet the 50 pounds of nitrogen recommended. Clear as mud right? Come see me and I can walk you through it online.
Third, the right timing is important. You don’t want to add fertilizer right after you cut hay and are done for the year; that does you no good for the next year except growing great weeds, maybe. The right timing takes into consideration the growth pattern of the crop and natural changes in nutrient demand during the season. For example, the split application for hay producers, if they apply all the fertilizer before their first cutting, there is not as much available for the next cuttings, applying a second round of fertilizer after the first cutting will help to ensure good growth and quality hay production in the second cutting.
The right placement of nutrients can be very important. For most of Brazoria County, we broadcast fertilizer and may lightly disk it in depending on application and crop. Other crops, though, need a different approach. For maximum nutrient efficiency, nutrients need to be placed where plants will have the best access to the nutrients. Phosphorus, for example, does not move well in the soil. Broadcasting it means it will stay pretty much right where we put it; disking it in helps some. The right placement may also relate to the form of the nutrient, such as urea nitrogen. Urea nitrogen can be subject to losses by volatilization when left on the surface of a soil with a high pH, incorporating it in the soil, or adding a small amount of irrigation could help minimize this loss.
These four R’s are an integrated approach among other management practices that can help you maximize your nutrient efficiency, promote profitable crop production and be good environmental stewards. For information or any questions, call the Brazoria County Extension Office at 979-864-1558.
