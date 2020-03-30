During the early days of production, a massive well blowout at the Bryan Mound sulphur mining site had left a forty-foot wide crater into which the drilling rig and other equipment had toppled and disappeared from view.
Water filled this crater, leaving a large lake where the sulphur well had formerly stood, and “fishing” operations — attempts to locate the equipment — were unsuccessful.
As a last resort, a skiff equipped with a pump was placed on the lake’s waters in an effort to pump the crater dry. Again, however, the workers were unable to find any trace of the rig.
Once the necessary equipment and supplies could be transported to the site and a new and larger plant had been set up, organization of the Freeport Sulphur Co. was completed. By 1913, consistent production of the bright yellow mineral had begun.
In his comprehensive history of Brazoria County, James A. Creighton provides a simple explanation of the Frasch Process that was first demonstrated in Louisiana and then used locally.
“(S)uperheated water was pumped into the sulphur deposit to melt the sulphur, which was then forced to the surface by means of compressed air,” Creighton says.
Fuel to heat the water was a problem in the Louisiana mining experiment, but was greatly mitigated in later mining efforts.
Creighton points out that once the sulphur reaches the surface in liquid form, it is carried through pipelines to the shipping point, where it is stored in giant vats and allowed to cool and solidify.
He describes the sulphur vats as usually being about 80 feet wide, 30 to 40 feet high and 600 to 1,200 feet long.
When the vat walls are removed after the sulphur is finally cooled, what remained was a huge solid mass of shiny yellow mineral that could be seen for miles across the Texas prairie.
Once the sulphur was to be shipped, the solid block of the mineral was broken apart by a charge of dynamite, and the lumps were loaded by dragline or other such equipment onto railroad cars or into ships, Creighton explains.
All this sounds much easier than it turned out to be. A number of problems occurred in the Freeport Sulphur Co.’s early history in Brazoria County, many of them caused by the use of cheap Mexican crude oil the company imported for fuel.
Oil production in Brazoria County later proved to be an essential element in the success of the company’s sulphur production efforts.
In addition to the formation of the Freeport Sulphur Co., a number of other firms bearing the Freeport name were also organized.
These included companies for a townsite, asphalt sales, transportation, terminal and stevedores, all with Swenson, the first president of Freeport Sulphur, as the chief officer.
In association with these, La Espuela Oil Co. was also formed, with both it and the stevedore company having their headquarters in New York City.
The new town of Freeport was christened by Texas Gov. O.B. Colquitt on Nov. 20, 1912, as a port free from wharf and dock charges.
Some of the first sulphur produced at the new plant was hauled by wagon to a spot in front of the partially completed Tarpon Inn, in the new town of Freeport, displayed as indication of the success of the drilling operation.
It symbolized the future of the all-new town that had come into being with the success of sulphur mining at Bryan Mound.
A history of the company notes that during the early years of the Bryan Mound operation, new methods of production were introduced. These included the replacement of elevated pipes that had carried the molten sulphur from the well to the storage vats. Instead, 3-inch-wide sulphur lines were encased in pipes of 6-inch diameter to allow steam to circulate, protecting the lines from inclement weather and reducing clogging.
Two more plants were added in 1916 and 1917, and one source notes the three completed by 1916 represented the “largest oil-burning plants in this country.”
World War I brought a drastic increase in demands for sulphur and production increased, reaching as high as 1,500 tons per day for shipment to factories that produced combat weapons. This figure taxed both the company’s facilities and personnel to the limit.
In his autobiography, “Memories of Seventy-Eight Years in Brazoria County,” Frank K. Stevens of Angleton described the Freeport Sulphur Co. in about 1917 as “a big and growing concern” with a huge sulphur loading dock near the mouth of the Brazos River.
There, he said, the cars of sulphur “were pulled by cable up a long incline” to discharge their load through the bottom of the car.
From there, the sulphur ran down long chutes, into the holds of ships docked at the harbor.
“On a windy day, the fine-powdered sulphur would blow quite a ways and was very hard on your eyes,” Stephens wrote. “The sulphur shipped out from the Brazos was about the only commodity being shipped in those days, and they had a lot of trouble with the silt, which came down the river from above and shoaled up the channel.
“Consequently,” he explained, “a great deal of the sulphur was shipped by rail. The government would dredge out the harbor and it would stay open a while until a big rise from upstream would, in a few days, undo the work the dredge spent weeks or months to accomplish.”
Next week: Hoskins Mound sulphur mining site is opened.
