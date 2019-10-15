ANGLETON — Including improvements to the Angleton High School softball facilities in the proposed $90 million bond program had some residents raising questions about their necessity, but Superintendent Phil Edwards defended the decision during a recent forum.
The $3.6 million in updates to the facilities are necessary to make the softball and baseball facilities equitable, Edwards said during the bond information forum Sept. 12 at Frontier Elementary.
“You know some of the things we talked about was getting the space up to par with other facilities,” softball coach Cindy Rubio said. “Updating the concession stand, the press box, making the locker rooms bigger — part of that is just time. A lot of these buildings are older.”
Renovations to the softball field would include improvements to the locker room, which is doubling as a storage space, Rubio said. The small space is older and doesn’t have an office where she can go to prepare for games.
“When I get here, I’m just heading straight to the dugout for any paperwork or anything,” Rubio said.
The bleachers are another area where the district would make improvements. A number of people are having to stand around during home games because there’s not enough space to accommodate everyone, district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
“We draw big crowds, and especially when we get into playoffs, there’s just standing room only,” Rubio said. “So more bleachers would allow for more people to be in seats.”
There’s nothing wrong with the actual field, Rubio said.
“Some people questioned why we were doing something to the field and we’re not,” Rubio said. “The field is fine. It’s just our other facilities that need some help.”
Early voting begins Monday and continues through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.
