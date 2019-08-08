After just eight months as a judge, Greg Hill announced he will resign from County Court-at-Law No. 1 to seek a seat in Congress.
Hill announced Wednesday he will run to fill the 22nd District seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Olson, who announced July 25 he would not seek re-election. Olson, R-Sugar Land, has represented the district in Washington since 2008.
The district covers a portion of northern Brazoria County along with parts of Fort Bend and Harris counties. Hill is from Pearland.
Phone messages left for Hill and Brazoria County Republican Party Chairman Shayne Green were not returned by Wednesday evening.
Hill has a unique background that qualifies him for Congress, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A 1993 Texas A&M graduate, Hill worked as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and a high school Spanish teacher before earning his law degree, according to a news release announcing Hill’s candidacy. Hill initially served as a prosecutor in the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office then opened his own practice in 2011, the release states.
He served three years on Pearland City Council before seeking the judgeship, also in a bid to replace a longtime incumbent. Jerri Lee Mills announced in January 2017 she would leave the County Court at Law No. 1 bench after a 25-year tenure.
In the 2018 Republican Primary, Hill received 15,569 votes, or 69.47 percent, to 6,484 votes, or 30.53 percent, for Dora Bonner, a Clute attorney. He ran unopposed in the November general election and was sworn in to a four-year term in January.
Hill’s background as a jurist and a former border patrol agent is important experience in today’s day and age, Sebesta said.
“He’s one of the few if only that has first-hand experience working on our border,” Sebesta said.
Hill hopes to “ensure Congress secures our border while streamlining legal immigration,” according to the news release. He wants to defeat the “radical ideas” from the “so-called ‘Squad’ led by socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” the release states.
“I will work to expand the Republican Party and ensure CD 22 remains a great place to work, raise a family and live the American Dream,” Hill said in the release.
His replacement in the judge position is now up now to commissioners’ court, Sebesta said. The court will take up the matter when it meets Tuesday, he said.
Once someone in county government announces they’re seeking another position, if there’s more than 13 months left in their term, they have effectively resigned, he said. Hill will continue to serve in his seat until a replacement is found, Sebesta said.
“I expect him to be back tomorrow,” Sebesta said with a laugh.
Olson’s decision not to seek re-election caught most people by surprise, Sebesta said. He appreciates that Hill has thrown his name in the ring and thinks it is important the field include a viable candidate in Brazoria County, he said.
“I would love to see him elected,” Sebesta said. “I support his decision.”
Hill is easy to talk to and a “good, solid guy,” Sebesta said.
Hill and his wife, Amy, have a daughter, Isabella, and a son, Ford.
