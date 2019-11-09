ANGLETON — Westside Elementary classes are canceled Tuesday to allow students and staff to attend the funeral of classmate Abigail Arias.
The 7-year-old girl, known internationally as honorary Freeport officer 758, died Tuesday after a years-long battle with Wilms’ tumor, a form of kidney cancer most often found in young children.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road in Angleton.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Gulf Freeway. The family requests there is no cellphone use, photography or videography during the funeral, according to Abigail’s obituary.
There will be a procession before the funeral service from Stroud Funeral Home to the church, then again to Restwood Cemetery afterward, the Freeport Police Department announced.
After the funeral, there will be a graveside service at which only family, close friends and Brazoria County first responders are invited because of limited space and parking at the cemetery.
Abigail was a student at Westside Elementary, and Angleton ISD wanted to assure any staff and students could attend the funeral Tuesday if they choose, according to a statement.
The day will not have to be made up, it states. It will be treated as a professional development day and Westside employees will be allowed to leave campus if they choose to attend the funeral, according to the statement.
“We realize Abigail made a huge impact on the community and especially at Westside,” the statement reads. “We believe it is only right to allow Westside students and staff the opportunity to attend the funeral.”
The majority of the staff has asked to attend the funeral, according to the statement.
“It would be extremely difficult to find adequate coverage for the campus that day, and it would create safety issues not having enough properly trained staff there as needed,” it states.
