Freeport fire put out
A wildland fire ignited and was snuffed out over the span of about six hours in Freeport, officials say.
A fire broke out Thursday about half mile from the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge. The Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Department was alerted of a plume of smoke near the refuge just after noon, Fire Chief Mark Westmoreland said.
The fire spread across approximately 600 acres and the cause has not yet been determined, he said.
Responders from the department arrived around 12:20 p.m. and alerted the Texas Fish and Wildlife Service. Responders also alerted surrounding departments after arriving, Westmoreland said.
Lake Jackson Fire Department was alerted at about 1 p.m. and assisted with extinguishing the fire, Lake Jackson Assistant Chief Jenny Moore said.
Jones Creek, Surfside, Angleton, Richwood, Clute and Demi John departments joined the effort, with about 35 people responding to the blaze, Westmoreland said.
Freeport and Angleton provided EMS on standby, he said.
The flames were extinguished at 6:51 p.m., Westlandmore said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.