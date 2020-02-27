ANGLETON — The city has a new council member and new interim city manager after City Council approved the two changes.
Whether the latter has a long-term tenure in the city won’t be decided until this spring.
Chris Whittaker, who has been city manager in Rockdale, will take over as Angleton’s city manager on at least a temporary basis after his appointment by council members Tuesday night. He takes over for Scott Albert, who parted ways with the city earlier this month after three years in the position.
Mikey Svoboda, a longtime city business owner of Shady’s Porch Pub & Grill, Wakey Wakey’s and the new Elroy Floyd’s piano bar, takes over the Place 1 seat vacated by Mike Sillavan.
“I want to thank Mike for all of his service,” Councilman John Wright said. “He was always calm and cool and kept us on a level playing field. He will be missed.”
Sillavan had to resign after moving to a home outside of city limits. He is running for a seat on the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees, a body on which he served before joining council.
Svoboda, who had no opposition for the Place 1 seat in the May election, hopes to expand the community and is proud of the opportunity to serve Angleton residents.
“It feels awesome and great and I’m glad to be a part of the progress of this city,” Svodoba said. “I want to make sure we stay on the right path and grow the community further.”
Wright added that Svoboda will bring a fresh outlook for the growing community.
Whittaker also is excited about his new role in Angleton government.
“I was planning on leaving Rockdale awhile,” Whittaker said by phone Wednesday night. “Bigger cities like Angleton lead to more opportunities. I want to get involved with the new community and focus on organizing and getting things going to better the community.”
Whittaker’s great project management and organizational skills were major factors for his hiring, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said. The 26-year military veteran’s leadership and stability is a good fit for the council, Perez said.
Whittaker’s tenure at Rockdale brought 15 grants worth roughly $5 million to improve the city, he said. City projects included improving the YMCA and fixing aging infrastructures, he said.
“I have over 30 years of leading and helping people,” Whittaker said. “I plan on working with department heads and the council to help this community move forward.”
Whittaker begins in Angleton on March 16. Both he and Perez said they hadn’t considered whether Whittaker could move from interim to permanent city manager.
“I have not given that a lot of thought,” Perez said. “We just need to keep the ship running, keep our city growth moving ahead. We have several developments and projects in various stages, which he can definitely take care of and keep them on track. Council will have to meet and map out a path forward in what we want to see in our future manager.”
Also during the meeting, Angleton resident Larry Shaefer addressed council about three pending open records requests he said have gone unanswered, among them records of city bank statements.
Shaefer added public information must be released “promptly” under the Texas Public Information Act, not in the legally allowed 10 days as city employees have told him, he said.
“Somebody needs to take over and look at what is going or y’all are going cost the city of Angleton a lot of money,” Shaefer said.
Perez and Wright disputed Shaefer’s claims after the meeting.
“We as a city, we haven’t broken any laws or statues in regards to public information,” Perez said. “We are always looking out for what’s best for the city.”
Wright added the city attorney does not believe the city is in violation and encourages the Shaefers to continue visiting.
“We don’t want to be adversarial,” Wright said. “We want the Shaefers to continue working with us to help not only them but everyone in the city.”
