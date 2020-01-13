CLUTE — City Council amended an ordinance about political signage at its meeting, editing the length of time signs can go up before election day. Mayor Calvin Shiflet said the council had inadvertently adopted a policy that contravened state law.
“This is a cleanup of our current ordinance. State law says 90 days, ours says 30 days. So I think we’re gonna take it to 90 days to comply with state law,” he said.
City Manager CJ Snipes said he received several calls about the discrepancy, prompting a review of the ordinance with City Attorney Chris Duncan, and they decided an amendment was in order. The amended ordinance, which was decided upon at council’s Friday meeting, will technically not go into effect until it has been published twice, but Clute will not enforce the ordinance as written.
The ordinance also previously specified that political signage on private property could be no larger than 4-by-6 feet, which differed from state law. State law allows signs up to 4-by-8 feet.
“That could be an issue because some of them are 4-by-8,” said Shiflet, who agreed with other council members that this should also be amended, “so we’re not splitting hairs.”
Another amendment concerned a mistake in utility fees charged for delinquency, termination and late payments. While addressing some concerns about customer service and accessibility, Snipes noticed users were charged both a percentage fee and flat administrative fee for late payments.
“I decided to do away with the flat fee and increase the percentage fee to make it easier on folks,” he said.
But after he did so, he learned the percentage fee is capped at 10 percent and cannot be raised. Staff quickly worked to correct the resulting account errors and the city council amended its ordinance to bring fees into compliance with state law. Snipes said all accounts have since been put right.
“When I make a mistake I make a good big mistake, and in this case, it affected 765 accounts,” he said. “We have corrected it in the system. This just cleans it up and puts it in black and white for folks.”
The council also approved a replat for a property at 500 E. Main St. and took a moment to remind everyone to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
