Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.