LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Center Stages’ production this holiday season is “Christmas Belles,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy presented through Dramatists Play Service Inc.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the Dow Arena Theater at The Center for the Arts and Sciences. Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 6-7, and 2:30p.m. Dec. 1 and 8.
Opening night will include a reception with refreshments and a chance to meet the cast.
Tickets are on sale now, priced at $22 for adults and $16 for students. To purchase tickets, visit https://bcfas.org/center-stages/ or call the box office at 979-265-7731.
