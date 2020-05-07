LAKE JACKSON — Old, cracked tile flooring can be difficult to disinfect, and that became an issue for the SPCA while trying to care for their animals, officials said.
“The last few years we’ve been battling a lot of illnesses … that spread around the shelter — for example, ringworm,” said Beate Damm, president of the SPCA’s board of directors.
“Part of that is the old flooring,” she said.
The old flooring will no longer be a health hazard.
The SPCA has been working this month with a local contracting company, Lone Star Resin Systems, to replace the tile with a new epoxy resin floor using materials manufactured and donated by Carboline.
“It’s 100 percent solids epoxy resin coating,” Carboline Senior Sales Representative Jeff Hunt said.
The coatings, linings and fireproofing supplier has been fortunate to do business with local companies in the Brazosport area for the past 50 years, he said. Previously, they provided a coating for the Stephen F. Austin statue on Highway 288, Hunt said.
The partnership with the SPCA came about when Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet reached out to Hunt to see if Carboline could help do something about the facility floor, Hunt said. Shiflet is on the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter board.
“I told Mr. Shiflet we’d come and see what we could do, and after looking at it, it was a pretty big undertaking,” Hunt said. “It was something they wanted to try to do themselves and we encouraged them to work with a local contractor that does this all the time so we could get a nice quality job for them.”
Lone Star Resin Systems is putting down the floor at a very discounted rate, while Carboline donated 100 percent of the product, he said.
With a goal of being able to better maintain a clean facility for the animals, “hygienically, it’s gonna be tenfold what it once was,” said Jeff Naylor, a superintendent with Lone Star.
The new floor should be abrasion and chemical resistant and will do very well with disinfectant and cleaning, Hunt said. Additionally, it should have a lifespan of 10 years or more, he said.
The SPCA cleans its facility daily, sometimes twice a day, and has a lot of wear and tear with the animals, so they really need that type of material rather than regular flooring, Damm said.
As many dogs as possible were fostered out and the cats were transferred to the Mad Cattery before work began so the animals would be safely away from the facility while the renovations were underway, Executive Director Whitney Holt said. They hope to have the floors complete before mid-May, she said.
“At the end of the day, this is a coating that’s gonna help the hygiene of this place,” Naylor said. “It’s gonna help with the cleanliness, the whole nine yards. You’re gonna see health benefits for the dogs, and the people in general.”
While the number of animals at the SPCA is lower than ever, there are still a lot of animals needing a lot of help, Holt said. Animal control officers have stopped picking up strays due to COVID-related reasons, but once the shelter returns to operating as normal, they expect to see a huge uptick in intake, she said.
“Our need for fosters, donors, supporters is going to continue to stay high,” Holt said. “But we’re very excited about this new infrastructure that will hopefully help us keep things at a much more controlled pace and help us with disease mitigation and all the ways we can support our animals.”
