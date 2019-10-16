Richwood hires court admin as city secretary
Kirsten Garcia is officially Richwood’s court administrator/city secretary after council members approved the decision. She was previously the court administrator.
Council met for about 20 minutes behind closed doors before emerging Monday evening. Councilwoman Katie Johnson made the motion to hire Garcia, who has kept meeting minutes since Giani Cantu’s August departure, as city secretary. Council unanimously approved the motion, though Mayor Steve Boykin was absent.
Garcia expressed her thanks to council and received many well-wishes for her continued career with the city. She has worked for the city for at least three years, city hall staff said Tuesday.
Cantu replaced Karen Schrom as city secretary in 2017. Schrom had been with the city 28 years.
LJ invites public to hear bond recommendations
Lake Jackson’s bond committee has done an excellent job of staying engaged and doing its homework, Mayor Bob Sipple said, and he hopes that the public will attend a forum to hear what they’ve put together.
Lake Jackson Bond Task Force’s community forum will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, according to a news release.
It will give residents a chance to ask questions and learn about the projects considered for a future bond issue, the release states.
“I want to encourage every citizen that can make it to come to the meeting,” Sipple said. “This is all of our city. You can’t not be engaged (and) then not like what we do.”
Plans for Oyster Creek project in the works
One major project included in Oyster Creek’s 2019-20 budget is currently still in the planning stages, according to city officials.
According to previous reporting by The Facts, the city has plans to clear reeds from Oyster Creek and place bulkheads as a preventive measure against reed regrowth.
The city is waiting to get a bid package together for this project. This package must be done before going out for bids, City Secretary Andi Ford said.
“We kind of know what we want but we have to get specifics together before we can start going out for bids and finding someone to do this for us,” Ford said.
She said she suspects they will have a meeting soon to work on finalizing the specifics of the project and getting it on paper.
This project is expected to cost around $250,000, Ford said.
