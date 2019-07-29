FREEPORT
Children in swim trunks and bathing suits shrieked in delight as they skidded down Hawaiian-styled water slides and splashed into cool, refreshing water, part of the city’s ninth annual KidFest.
At Freeport Historical Museum and adjacent Freeport Memorial Park, residents got a taste of a Hawaiian lulu party that included tropical music, a hula performance and a Tahitian fire dance to wrap up the activities.
Other attractions included monkeys, inflatable water slides, obstacle courses, an exotic petting zoo and rock climbing walls. Pizza, hot dogs, sno-cones and drinks were served free of charge.
It made for a fun, family-friendly place parents could appreciate, resident Joy Wooley said. It’s also an opportunity for the community to meet their neighbors, she said.
“We come here every year,” she said. “It’s something for the kids to do.”
The community appreciation event presented by the city and sponsors including MEGlobal, BASF, Top Coat, H-E-B, Arlan’s Market and Port Freeport, KidFest has been a tradition for almost a decade because of the enjoyment residents have, Freeport Historical Museum Director LeAnn Strahan said.
“It is a huge, free, fun event,” she said. “It is entertaining for children of all ages. They can just come and have a ball. No telling what they will see from one year to the next.”
She strives to make each year different, Strahan said, deciding on a Hawaiian theme this year.
“Last year we did a carnival circus-type of theme,” she said. “We wanted to mix it up. We don’t want to do the same thing every year. In looking at the inflatable options, you can see that it ties in easily to that. It just seemed like a fun summer theme.”
The event happened around mid-day in previous years but moved to early even this time, which appeared to work out well, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
He hopes children in particular can have some fun as summer comes to an end, Freeport Property Manager Nat Hickey said.
“This will be the kids’ last fling before school starts,” he said.
He always welcomes events such as KidFest that can bring people to the city’s historical district, Hickey said.
“It has just grown every year,” he said. “It has grown to this.”
Looking at the crowds of children and family, Strahan expressed excitement about the lasting memories children created.
“That’s what we want,” she said. “”A great memory with friends and family. An enjoyable day that they carry with them from now on. Whenever they think of Freeport, they think of something positive.”
