ANGLETON — While the crowd usually thins out after the first hour or so, an official said, at least two hundred people — and several hundred trees — filled the auditorium at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds for the 14th annual Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale.
Monica Sebesta of Angleton estimated that she and her husband have about 12 fruit trees on their property already, including peach, orange and fig trees.
“We wanted to add a couple peach trees and I have arthritis — blueberry’s very good for arthritis,” she said Saturday at the event. “So we’re buying a blueberry, and then we also wanted to add a lime tree this year.”
Sebesta waited in line with four trees, while her husband continued to shop.
“We love to garden,” she said. “We eat (the fruit) and we share it. We pass it around at the church, pass it around at the courthouse and share it.”
Hosted by the Brazoria County Master Gardeners Association, in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Brazoria County, the event is the Gardeners Association’s annual fundraiser.
The tree sale began in 2005 as a modest affair, with about 60 varieties of fruit trees available, which sold out in less than 30 minutes, said Stephen Brueggerhoff, County Extension Agent and Horticulturist.
“From there, the Master Gardeners have seen that there was value to what they’re doing with this plant sale — an interest in citrus culture and fruit culture, mostly from homeowners — and they’ve been increasing the number of trees they’ve had for sale,” Brueggerhoff said.
It’s just been growing over the years, and the public has always turned out in large numbers to support the event, he said. In 2018, there were more than 1,600 plants and 65 varieties of trees, he said.
This year, there were a total of 72 varieties of plants to choose from, including 34 varieties of citrus, 23 varieties of fruit trees — including apple, fig, loquat and peach — several blueberry, blackberry and avocado varieties, and even one exotic variety of tree: Arabica coffee. A few vegetables were also for sale to be planted in gardens — mostly tomatoes, Brueggerhoff said.
Trees were priced from $25 to $42, and vegetable plants cost $3.
Money raised from the sale goes toward supporting public education programs, such as the county demonstration garden at the Brazoria Environmental Education Station, which is affectionately called “BEES,” Brueggerhoff said.
Any citrus trees left over after the sale will be kept in their inventory because of the citrus greening quarantine, which is still in effect, Brueggerhoff said. The other fruit trees will be returned to the grower.
However, they try to remain light on the inventory so as to avoid having anything left over or having to return too many trees, he said.
“We don’t want to send too many plants back to the nursery,” he said. “I’m sure they wouldn’t want to either. The citrus — we try to remain as frugal as we can on those because we cannot return those. Once they leave that nursery, they can’t go back.”
Brueggerhoff also advised shoppers that any citrus trees purchased in this county must remain in this county, so as to avoid the spread of pathogens that cause citrus greening. Under Texas Department of Agriculture regulation, all citrus trees for sale Saturday were tagged with information to let the public know they were non-infected trees.
“You should not move a citrus tree from a quarantined county into a non-quarantined county,” Brueggerhoff said.
However, he emphasized that they don’t want to discourage people from choosing to work with citrus.
“We don’t want to discourage anyone in our county from working successfully with citrus in their home,” Brueggerhoff said. “It’s one of the thrills I get — going out onto my porch and being able to pick a lime when it’s ready, or oranges.”
Jim Cross of Lake Jackson purchased a Cara Cara orange tree, which produces seedless fruit that’s juicy and sweet, he said.
“All the things that make an orange an orange,” he said. “And it goes great with vodka.”
