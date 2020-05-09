LAKE JACKSON — A man went by medical helicopter to the hospital after a car hit his bicycle Saturday, according to law enforcement.
A bicycle was in a crash with a dark-colored Nissan passenger car in the 900 block of Highway 322 East Feeder Road, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said, with no suggestions that the driver was injured.
Both drivers involved are men, but Lankford was not able to provide more specific details Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, he said.
“It appears that the accident occurred on the northbound side, headed into Lake Jackson if you’re coming from Clute,” Lankford said.
The driver stayed on the scene, he said.
“I don’t think there is anything suspicious here, but I do not have more information on the accident, as of Saturday afternoon,” Lankford said. “It does appear that the bicyclist sustained serious injuries, though we don’t have any further information yet.”
An accident report will be filed but could be as late as Monday, Lankford said. Police had not determined who was at fault, he said.
