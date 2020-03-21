SURFSIDE BEACH
Wife still critical after motorcycle crash
A man died and a woman is in critical condition after losing control on a motorcycle on Highway 332, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
At 9:58 p.m. March 14, a 33-year-old Alvin man was driving with his 23-year-old wife from Danbury north from Surfside Beach when he lost control. They were both thrown from the motorcycle and neither were wearing helmets, Fitch said.
The road conditions were normal and the cause of the crash is unknown, Fitch said.
The man went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital, where he later died, he said. The woman remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to a family member.
“It was not raining at the time of the accident, they just lost control on the curve,” Fitch said.
