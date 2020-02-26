LAKE JACKSON — For women who are looking for ways to get more involved in the community, the local chapter of the Junior Service League is meeting Thursday evening — and they’re looking for new members.
“We are recruiting,” said Nicole Larson, chairwoman of the Public Relations Committee. “(It’s) perfect for women who like to get involved and volunteer with the community.”
Applications are open to anyone who would like to join, until July 1. Applicants must be 21 years old by May 1 and reside in Southern Brazoria County, Larson said. For those interested, an informational meet and greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Panera Bread in Lake Jackson.
The meet and greet offers the opportunity for prospective applicants to meet active members and sustainers — former active members — and get to know the League as an organization.
“We really want to open our doors and focus on recruiting this year, and Junior Service League is a great way to not only get involved and give back, but a great way to make friends as well,” Larson said.
Vice President Kelsey Beach is one member who has made many friends through the organization.
“Not only have I gained lifelong friends — people I may not have ever met otherwise — but I have learned where our needs are in our community,” Beach said.
Beach is in charge of the provisional members — the ladies who are in their first year of membership — and their service project.
“Every year the provisional class has a project, and their project is any way that they find as a group where they can really put their hearts into it,” Beach said.
This year’s class has been gathering donations to stock the kitchen for the new safe house being opened by Refuge for Women of the Texas Gulf Coast, including trying to obtain refrigerators and deep freezers, and gathering hygiene products, she said. The drive has ended, but the League will always collect donations to help out the group that focuses on helping women escape sex trafficking, she said.
Every new class will have a project, she said.
Being involved with such programs offers members a good sense of purpose and community, Beach said.
Beach has been involved with the League for four years, she said.
The Junior Service League of Brazosport has been in the community since 1970 and has been involved with a variety of different programs and organizations through volunteer work.
“We’re always looking for new recruitment in everybody and every facet of life,” Beach said. “From stay-at-home moms to nurses to teachers to doctors — everybody has their very own skill set and ways they can help.”
The League is open to working moms, stay-at-home moms and women who aren’t moms, Beach said.
“It’s for every woman who wants to be involved more in our community.”
