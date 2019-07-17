SPCA’s Mad Cattery to have ribbon-cutting
The Brazoria County SPCA’s Mad Cattery Adoption and Event Center is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony through the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce in celebration of its opening earlier this year.
The ribbon-cutting will be at 2 p.m. Friday at The Mad Cattery, 101 N. Parking Place in Lake Jackson.
The adoption and event center opened in April of this year and offers a relaxing environment where people can adopt cats, hang out, read or work while being around the cats.
The center holds weekly events for the public, including cat yoga, movie nights, cardio dances which help bring the community together through the center and increase awareness of the cats available for adoption at the center. It can also be rented out for private events.
The center offers opportunities to get to know and play with cats before adoption and celebrated its 25th adoption last week, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Identity released in fatal crash
The man who died after crashing into a boat last week has been identified as 47-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Padon of Clute, police said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police do not suspect intoxication was a factor, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Padon was driving a truck in the 1300 block of FM 2004 shortly after noon July 9 when he crashed into a boat pulled by a pickup in front of him, The Facts previously reported.
The pickup in front had stopped to turn onto a boat ramp just east of the bridge, and the pickup behind continued forward, police said.
