LAKE JACKSON
Jan Wieczorek picked up two books on the first day of curbside service at the Lake Jackson Library — and had several more already placed on hold.
“Two’s available right now,” she said outside the library Monday.
Wieczorek reads “a lot, and I really wanted to get back to checking out books again,” she said.
Like Wieczorek, Jan Guerra has been waiting for the chance to replenish her reading supply, she said.
“I think it’s amazing because there’s no telling when they’ll open again,” Guerra said of the library’s regular service.
While the state has given permission for library branches to reopen on a limited basis, the Brazoria County Library System has decided to hold off on letting people inside its branches for now. The decision is to protect staff and patrons, officials said.
With such a positive response from patrons, library staff members have been busy. The Lake Jackson branch had more than 1,000 books placed on hold for patrons to pick up during curbside hours, Youth Coordinator Ande Larson said.
“We’ve been pulling holds like crazy for people to come and get, which is great because they want physical books in their hands and not just the e-services we offer,” she said.
Staff has still been working inside the building, and for the last several weeks calls have been coming in each day from people asking when they could get books again, Larson said.
“The library is usually really busy May through July, so I expect that people are excited to get books in their hands again — and just to get out of the house to come get books,” she said. “I expect this’ll continue.”
It’s a nice feature to have during uncertain times, she said.
Library patrons must request items be placed on hold to use the service, which is offered from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons can park in one of several designated spots, call a posted phone number, and a masked and gloved library staff member will bring the items in a plastic bag to the patron’s car.
“Everything is no-contact,” Lake Jackson librarian Grace Heffernan said.
While curbside pickup was keeping them busy, it’s been a lot of fun, Larson said.
“There’s just that interaction that you miss being in a public library,” she said.
Even when libraries reopen and people can have that interaction in person, library system administrators anticipate they’ll continue to offer curbside service, Adult Services Coordinator Tom West said.
“We would like to provide that service for mothers with young children and people who have difficulty getting in and out of their vehicle,” Assistant Director for Public Services Sue Wheeler said.
Library administrators is also taking senior citizens into consideration with their decision.
“Especially for the vulnerable populations — especially our senior population, which as the governor said in his statement, 20 percent of the cases involve senior citizens for COVID-19,” West said. “We have got to take that into account to provide safety for them as well, so they don’t have to come into the building and expose themselves.”
