Classic Cars of Brazoria County held their first Easter Sunday parade for the benefit of assisted living facility residents who could only watch through their windows.
Organizer Renee Rape wanted assisted living and retiring home residents to experience something different and exciting for the holiday as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents their usual activities, she said.
“We drove through the nursing homes because they’re not able to have any visitors,” Rape said. “Some of them are just confined to their rooms and I thought it might brighten their days.”
The parade was not planned far in advance as Rape messaged the facilities a week ago.
“We have never done an Easter parade before,” Rape said. “It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. We’ve been in community parades but nothing like this.”
The weather began to look up just in time for Easter, she said. All events are weather permitting with classic cars.
“I had been thinking about it for the past couple of weeks but was watching the weather,” Rape said. “Once it looked like the weather was cooperating and the car owners were OK with it, it was set.”
The parade was successful for the riders, said Barry Wright, president of Classic Cars of Brazoria County.
“It went great, there was a lot more cars than I was expecting to come out,” Wright said. “Today went great so I’m sure well do it again.”
The classic cars organization typically has several events a month, many of which have been canceled.
“The past few months we haven’t been able to do our cruise night because of the virus,” Rape said. “I knew a lot of our members were wanting to get their cars out and drive them somewhere and this was a way to do something for the community.”
The parade was escorted by the Lake Jackson Police Department, which Rape was grateful for.
“Luckily Lake Jackson PD was available to escort us through the city which was a huge help,” Rape said. “It helped us stay together through all the traffic. It was really nice of them to do that.”
Rape said people always stare when classic cars are out in public.
“I saw people with their cameras out the window when they were passing us up,” she said. “You always get someone looking because they like to see a nice car.”
Wright enjoys watching the residents of the retirement facilities.
“They all love to sit and wave and look at the cars,” Wright said. “We enjoy them having a good time. It’s nice to see them sitting out there or in their windows waving.”
