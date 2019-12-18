FREEPORT — A Clute man is accused of robbing a Freeport gas station after asking to use its phone earlier in the night, according to court documents.
Justin Calub Staples, 27, remained in Brazoria County jail on a $25,000 bond Tuesday, online records show. He faces a second-degree felony aggravated robbery charge, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The probable cause affidavit indicates that at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 18, a man with facial piercings and tattoos went into a gas station in the 1900 block of West Fourth Street, and asked the clerk what city he was in and to use the phone. About an hour later, the store’s electricity cut off, the affidavit states.
The clerk exited the store when the same man came back with a mask on, the document states. The clerk tried to hold the store’s doors so he could not come in but was afraid that he might be reaching for what appeared to be a small rifle in his waistband, according to the document.
The man forced his way in, demanded she open the register and took all the cash in it, the document states. The clerk ran outside while Staples tried to open the safe, then Staples chased her for a minute or two before stopping, according to the document.
A Freeport officer found that woman frightened and out of breath near Yaupon Street, the document states.
Freeport police used social media and a photo lineup in front of the clerk to identify Staples, according to the affidavit. Staples was booked into jail Dec. 13, online records show.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.