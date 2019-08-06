SWEENY — Having spent 25 years in school as a student and a decade speaking at assemblies and conferences for educators, guest speaker Kantis Simmons visited Sweeny ISD’s Convocation to inspire educators and advise them with firsthand knowledge on how to be successful.
Simmons earned three degrees in STEM, worked as a research scientist for NASA, and performed in the Olympic Games, among many other accomplishments, he said. But his successes did not come without obstacles.
Simmons was born with a birth defect that prevented the growth of some fingers.
“For many years, this was the thing that told me ‘I can’t.’ ‘I won’t.’ And ‘I’ll never,’” Simmons told the audience.
Growing up, people made a big deal about his fingers.
“‘Look at his fingers. He’s so special,’” he said others would say.
However, the words that followed him throughout his life were his mother’s.
“She said, ‘Son, quit looking at what you don’t have and think about all of the things that you do have,’” Simmons said.
And the impact a teacher had on his life was everlasting.
S immons described a time when a teacher went above and beyond the responsibilities of an educator. Ms. Martin, his teacher, would stand by the front of the classroom to give everyone entering the room a high five. When she got to Simmons, she did not high five him, he said.
“She would give me a high two,” Simmons said. “She would say, ‘Kantis, you can be whatever you want to be. Kantis, you can do whatever you want to do. Kantis, you can have whatever you want to have. Just allow your hopes to outweigh your fears and you will succeed.’”
Simmons said he wished Ms. Martin could see him now because he has lived an amazing life.
”You tell me that I could go to school and not pay a single dime for a degree,” Simmons said. “You tell me I can invent products, I can write books, I can travel all across the world. What Ms. Martin told me right there … You can be whatever you want to be. You can do whatever you want to do.”
Simmons asked the audience to consider who will they impact.
“I want you guys to think about three students and three families,” he said. “They need a little bit more from you personally. Maybe it’s not in the curriculum for you to do this, but you can do a little bit more — show a little bit of love — for that student … because that student needs something from you … If we’re going to have a better Sweeny, it starts with you.”
Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill concluded the convocation by discussing the idea of what “We are Sweeny” means.
“It reminds me of a chain,” Hill said. “A chain that really represents one team and one voice and one Sweeny … We are part of a chain that connects each other.”
Hill challenged educators in the room to consider if they were a link in the chain, what one word they would use to describe their link. He then asked everyone to connect the link they brought to the convocation to their neighbor’s and share the word they came up with.
“Each link is extremely important,” Hill said. “Every single day we serve as an important link in the chain .”
