The duel that Albert Sidney Johnston had hoped would earn the respect of his troops, and also clear the air with another Texas officer who resented Johnston’s success, caused problems he hadn’t contemplated, involving a wound that was originally expected to be fatal.
When his opponent, Felix Huston, left the scene of their duel, he was “pale and agitated,” and looked miserable, a witness wrote.
Although Johnston managed to survive, his recovery was slow. He continued to suffer from an injured sciatic nerve that had been struck by Huston’s bullet, and was still bedridden and in pain for more than a month after the ill-fated “meeting.”
The encounter had been basically about Huston’s hard feelings over Johnston’s promotion to a military post Huston had sought. But even after Johnston was able to walk, he found himself unable to mount his horse. Ironically, this left Huston in temporary charge.
Gen. Sam Houston, who opposed the concept of dueling, was openly critical of the “unfortunate affair” in which his two top officers had engaged, particularly at a time “when the enemy are expected.”
Houston urged “harmony in camp” and the prevention of future duels, pointing out that, “The field of battle may require the prowess of all the best men in our land.”
Even after Johnston was finally able to walk, his pain was constant. It was not an ideal situation in which to mold an army from a group of independent, obstreperous men who had little use for military discipline.
The Texans’ victory at San Jacinto, one that they had hoped would ensure their independence, was being threatened by reports that some 6,000 enemy soldiers were gathered on the border between Texas and Mexico, with another 3,000 Mexican troops not far away.
They were threatening the border, and Johnston favored taking the fight to them, but Houston, by this time Texas’ president, continued to direct that the Republic follow a policy of inactivity and caution.
Pointing out that the Republic’s soldiers lacked sufficient weapons, horses, food, uniforms and shoes, he ordered that Johnston curb his impatience.
Houston wrote at one point that he had been unsuccessful in obtaining the troops needed for such a move, and that the cavalry’s numbers were insufficient for such an operation.
A Mexican fleet blockaded Texas’s coast, capturing supplies that had been en route to Johnston, and according to rumors at the time, some 16,000 Mexican troops were on their way to resume the war with Texas.
Although Johnston had been warned to move his force to the Colorado River to avoid them, this enemy force never arrived, reportedly because of a combination of an upheaval in Mexico and reports of Johnston’s troops’ readiness for battle.
Members of the Texas Army were eager to meet the enemy, and this caused more disciplinary problems. The problem was exacerbated by Johnston’s efforts to follow an order from President Houston to prohibit alcohol in camp.
As Johnston had expected, the order was disobeyed, and he had imprisoned several of his men in the stockade, charged with having smuggled alcohol into camp.
This unpopular order encouraged an estimated 100 of their fellow soldiers to overpower the guards and release the prisoners. In the aftermath, a regimental commander was murdered.
Still in pain from his wound in the duel, Johnston felt physically unable to deal with the situation. His troops were on reduced rations, and he was forced to resort to iron-handed discipline to maintain order among them.
He asked to be relieved of his command, but his request was denied. No one else could do as well, he was told, but Johnston turned his army over to the second-in-command.
Additional problems followed, and the new commander abolished the guard. At that point, all discipline vanished. Learning of the problem, President Houston granted furloughs to all volunteers, and order was restored.
Rather than accept Johnston’s “retirement,” the secretary of war granted him a furlough to obtain medical treatment in the United States. He was under orders to return to his post when his health was restored.
His army officers approved a resolution affirming their confidence in his leadership and unstinting efforts toward the country’s interests. This made it clear that they appreciated both the skills and character Johnston had brought to his leadership.
Going to New Orleans for treatment of the damage to his sciatic nerve, he again offered to resign but was again refused. He was told that he could be absent as long as necessary, but was ordered to return to his duties when his health permitted.
Although he had offers of a number of other plans for his life following the horrific treatment of his injury, Johnston returned to Texas to confront concerns over the reported retaking of San Antonio by the Mexican army.
When he reported that there was no evidence of a Mexican advance, the secretary of war recommended the Texas Army either be reinforced to cover the border or that it be disbanded.
Having been asked to take a furlough, rather than to resign his post, Johnston returned to Kentucky to see his children. In the interim, Sam Houston’s term of office expired. Under provisions of the Texas Constitution, he was prohibited from running for re-election.
At this point, Johnston began to urge friends and relatives to come to Texas. His previous reluctance to do so apparently mirrored his uneasiness at Houston’s policies toward both Mexico and the Indians.
Next week: Indian policies further divide Johnston, Houston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.