LAKE JACKSON — A grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the Lake Jackson Fire Marshal’s Office will benefit the city and surrounding community in flooding events when rescue becomes necessary.
The $29,433.97 grant helped the office buy a new Zodiac rescue boat, motor and trailer, Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Randy Crim said.
That boat will help with any water rescues in light of flooding during the past couple years and anything that might arise in those situations, Crim said. Lake Jackson will take the boat to other jurisdictions and assist many smaller agencies along with using it within the city, he said.
“It’ll come extremely in handy in any rescue and flood situation,” City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The city’s budget often directs money toward trying to get the big things, so smaller things like this are where grants become important, he said.
Every year, Crim said, he tries to get things in the budget for his office, but budget restraints mean the department does not always get everything it asks for, Crim said.
“Anything to help with assisting the public, that’s a good thing,” he said.
The city is extremely grateful to get this grant, Yenne said.
“It’s a wonderful thing that Firehouse does,” Yenne said.
This is the second time Lake Jackson has received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, Crim said.
He thanked the foundation, Lake Jackson Firehouse Subs franchisee Saadat Khan and Mike McCown, an area representative for Firehouse Subs, for their encouragement and assistance through the grant process. The grant was officially awarded Oct. 1 and the office has already bought the boat, Crim said.
This purchase is evidence of how beneficial it can be to donate to foundations like this, he said. When residents see the sign or donation box in their local Firehouse Subs, they should know the donations work and benefit local agencies, Crim said.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded $46 million to American first responders and public safety organizations since its creation in 2005, according to a news release. The mission is to provide funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities, the release states.
