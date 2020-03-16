ANGLETON
Fire destroys vacant house
Angleton Police and Fire Departments responded to a house fire at Cemetery Road and Southside Drive around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
The 80-year-old house was vacant, and nobody had been living in it, said owner Rick Perry.
The fire might have been started by something like a lit cigarette, Perry said.
“Once it got started, it didn’t take but 20 minutes and it was burned down,” he said.
It was no real loss, because Perry had planned to tear it down anyway, he said. He was clearing the debris with a tractor loader Saturday morning.
“Fire department had practiced on it, cut holes all in it and everything a long time ago,” Perry said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.