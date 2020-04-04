Brazoria County residents will have easier access to their groceries with H-E-B expanding its Favor delivery services to Lake Jackson, Angleton, Alvin, and West Columbia stores Friday, the company announced.
The delivery service acquired by H-E-B also includes curbside delivery from various restaurants as well as any shopping at H-E-B straight to your door.
Those who want to shop inside stores will go through an extra step of protection as H-E-B said customers will be required to have their temperatures taken prior to enterin.
Seniors who use Favor can get same-day delivery through the Senior Support Line that was installed March 20. Orders can be placed by phone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily by calling 833-397-0080 or anytime through the Favor app or website, an H-E-B news release states.
Delivery fees are waived for the first 30 days of the program but will include a $10 tip to the Favor Runner, the release said.
A Senior Support Fund is also in place to give seniors discounted orders, the release said. To donate, visit favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta applauds the service to minimize social contact to the minimum.
H-E-B locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during the pandemic.
COVID-19 PATIENT’S HOMETOWN CORRECTED
Brazoria County reported a woman in her 60s who tested positive for COVID-19 lives in Jones Creek, not Freeport as originally thought.
“That is a patient that was previously announced as Freeport resident, but she actually lives in Jones Creek,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Jones Creek and Freeport shares the same zip code.”
The case is the first for the village of about 2,100 residents.
Village Marshal William Tidwell urged residents to continue practicing social distancing and to call local medical professionals if at any point they are feeling sick instead of heading to an urgent care or hospital.
“Medical professionals will be able to assess you over the phone to determine if your symptoms meet the criteria for COVID-19 and will instruct you on whether or not to come in,” Tidwell said in a social media announcement.
“If you need a list of local area Urgent Care Centers or Hospitals, please visit our website or Facebook page,” he said.
Tidwell also urges residents to keep vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Marshal’s Department as soon as possible.
“Let’s help stop crime and keep each other safe,” he said.
He added local residents are voluntarily making cloth masks in adult and children sizes, and he thanks residents for their efforts to stop the spread.
Foundation dedicates $20,000 to BC students
The coronavirus has created financial burdens for Brazosport College students, including unexpected costs for internet access for distance learning and essential basic needs, and the college’s foundation has stepped forward to help the.
Foundation has dedicated $20,000 in emergency funding to assist students in need, according to a press release from the college Friday.
Half of the $20,000 emergency assistance fund has been designated for student support, with the remainder designated by Brazosport College President Millicent Valek to come from the President’s Circle of Excellence Fund to support students with food insecurities.
Contributions are being accepted at brazosport.edu/coronavirus/donate.
Sebesta backs facemasks
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta will not make an executive order requiring people to mask up, but supports the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans consider wearing cloth or fabric facemasks in public.
“People have been wearing facemasks around here already,” he said. “People can wear them if they want; we aren’t forcing anyone to.”
The judge insists residents continue practicing social distancing, limiting face-to-face interactions unless for essential reasons and to support local businesses.
COUNTY ADDS 13 CASES
A hospitalized Pearland woman in her 50s was one of 13 people added to the 136 who have contracted COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
A Pearland man and woman in their 30s, a Pearland woman in her 20s, a Clute man in his 40s, and a Manvel woman in her 40s are recovering under home isolation.
The status of another Manvel woman in her 40s, a Pearland man in his 70s, a Pearland man in his 30s, an Angleton man in his 80s, a Pearland woman in her 30s, and a Pearland woman in her 40 were unknown and still under investigation.
As of Friday evening, Brazoria County has had 17 people hospitalized with 20 recoveries and one fatality due to the virus.
UTMB updates testing results
Of the 2,672 patients to have been under care with UTMB Health since March 13, 241 have tested positive for COVID-19, a spike from the 155 previously reported Thursday evening.
UTMB hospitals have added seven patients who were awaiting results and an additional patient in the hospital’s care.
Twenty-two patients have been under investigation since March 13 with 13 patients in the hospital.
Grapevine Gifts moves business online
Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson will not be open to the public again until May 1, but was given the OK from the District Attorney’s office to conduct business virtually, which they began Friday.
The specialty shop will offer curbside pickup or free local delivery from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to a written statement. Customers can FaceTime at 979-236-8817, email grapevinegiftslj@aol.com or visit their new online store at grapevinegifts.net.
More items will be added to the online store, so keep checking back, they said.
