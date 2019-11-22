RICHWOOD — City Council accepted a road repair plan for $330,000 and a stormwater master plan for another $150,000 at its latest meeting.
Strand Engineering will handle both contracts, which could be cheaper but will not exceed those dollar amounts, according to the motions council unanimously accepted Monday.
The stormwater master plan is intended to be “kind of a road map,” Strand Engineer Mark Shubak said. It’s a high priority of the city to know stormwater needs, flooding, drainage and relief, he said.
The price breakdown of proposed tasks focuses on surveying, mapping, reviewing and assessing the existing stormwater drainage system, along with determination and prioritization of projects, according to Shubak’s presentation.
The identification of stormwater drainage issues, analysis of hydrologic and hydraulic conditions and alternatives development for those will cost about $55,000, the presentation states.
Councilman Mark Brown said council hired Strand to do a preliminary drainage study in October 2018, questioning whether it included any similar data collection.
That was a very specific project that didn’t include infrastructure throughout the entire city, Shubak said. They did not do any surveys because it was concept level evaluation, he said.
Brown said it seemed like there were many redundancies. Shubak responded that if they do find any work they’ve already completed, the city will realize those savings and the cost will subtract from the estimate.
“We’re never going to charge you for anything that we don’t do,” Shubak said.
“That sounds fair, I appreciate that,” Brown said.
The $150,000 is what the city budgeted this year for a drainage study, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
About $283,000 of the street repair plan will formulate a plan for the roads Strand evaluated last year, according to the presentation.
This includes geotechnical engineering, road measuring, construction recommendations and alternatives, Strand Engineer Tom Hart said.
Funding for the study will come from the city’s transportation fund, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said, but the actual construction will be funded by $3 million of debt that voters approved in November 2018.
Strand’s chart of street analysis showed a lot of red and yellow in the Oakwood Shores subdivision, which means the streets are failing or close to it, Hart said.
Those streets are being taken care of by an interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, Custer said, adding that work can begin whenever the county is ready.
The road plan added another $47,000 for construction staking of street improvements and resident project representative services to oversee that all roads are constructed to the same standard, Custer said.
The city does not have anyone trained in construction inspection, Koskiniemi said, adding that having the services for eight hours per week for 38 weeks at a price of $33,000 is a good deal.
Council’s motion specified that Koskiniemi and Custer will have discretion over the $47,000.
