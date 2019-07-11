ANGLETON
Altercation results in assault charges
An Angleton man faces charges of aggravated assault after an argument with his roommate turned physical, court records show.
Christopher Skees, 41, and his roommate got into a disagreement about 9 p.m. June 29 over where a car was parked on the property they share in Angleton. As the argument escalated, Skees began hitting his roommate repeatedly in the head, documents show.
When police arrived, the roommate had a cut on the right side of his head that required medical attention, court records show. The man told police he didn’t know if Skees used a weapon during the incident, documents state.
The roommate was treated at the scene for his head injury and was not taken to the hospital, police said.
Skees was arrested on July 4 and released from the Brazoria County jail that day on a $25,000 bond.
If convicted, Skees could face up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony.
LAKE JACKSON
Accident temporarily blocks Highway 332
No major injuries were reported after a woman driving a silver Ford Fiesta struck a silver Volkswagen Beetle that pulled out out of the Sonic parking lot in Lake Jackson, police said.
The woman driving the Volkswagen pulled into the path of the eastbound Ford as she left Sonic just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
The driver of the Fiesta was cited for not having a driver’s license and having an unsecured child, police said.
