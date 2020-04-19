ANGLETON — With dozens of people applying for financial assistance every day, United Way of Brazoria County is facing a challenge — how to meet the unprecedented needs of people today without imperiling its ability to help people in the future.
“It highly concerns me,” Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said. “We have to look at how we do business and how we’re going to do that going forwards. We have to think about how we’re going to fund all of our community partners.”
The nonprofit is not shying away from helping area residents, although it has had to change its normal operation.
“We continue to serve clients and we are fully functional,” “Everything that we’ve done has gone online.”
Since people started losing jobs to the pandemic, the organization has received an increased number of calls, Haviland-Alensa said.
“As of Friday, we’ve had about 100 families call in for some type of assistance,” she said. “Whether it’s rent or utilities we’ll continue to help them. Our model has not changed with helping the community.”
Assistance is paid directly to the utility company or rental office; clients are not given money directly, she said.
“We have a standard form to fill out for anyone needing rent and utility assistance online,” Haviland-Alensa said. “We are asking them to show proof of either loss of job or loss of hours due to the pandemic.
As well as financial assistance, United Way is also a resource for local nonprofits that can assist people.
“We have a lot of resources, so if someone is looking for a food pantry, we can refer them to a place,” Community Engagement Director Jennifer Ford said. “If someone is looking for senior services, we refer them to community partners we fund.”
Although the number of calls has increased, United Way is not overwhelmed with the requests.
“Every day we have more and more people,” Haviland-Alensa said. “We went from two to three clients on a normal day to 20 to 25 a day. We do have disaster relief case managers in our office still from Hurricane Harvey.”
Residents seeking help should call and not attempt to visit the building, Ford said.
“We’re doing what we can during this unfortunate, odd time,” Ford said. “People can call our office directly and ask to speak with a case manager about rent and utilities.”
In order to accommodate the growing need of local financial assistance, United Way is trying to get grants and other means of donations.
“We are partnering with some governmental entities so we can get some funding so we can help our clients needing help with rent and utility assistance,” Haviland-Alensa said.
For information on referrals and financial assistance, call 211, 979-849-9402 or visit uwbc.org.
