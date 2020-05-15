SURFSIDE BEACH — A Brazoria man drowned after being pulled underwater and swept toward Surfside Jetty County Park, according to law enforcement.
The 18-year-old Brazoria man was with friends at Surfside Beach on Monday afternoon, Surfside Police Chief Gary Phillips said, when he drowned in the bay facing the 400 block of Bluewater Highway.
“He washed up at the end of Starfish Street, just west of where he had gotten into the water, toward the jetties,” Phillips said. “People saw him being shoulder-deep in the water, and then he just went under.”
The man’s body was sent to the medical examiner for a full autopsy. As of Thursday, it is unknown if he had any prior medical conditions.
“There was a red flag alert at Surfside Beach on Monday,” Phillips said. “And the day before that they had a strong undertow and people were getting pulled toward the jetties.”
The man’s friends watched him walk out and then not come back out, Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison said.
“They looked for him for about an hour and then they found him,” Davison said. “It’s always sad when it happens, and the rip currents can really catch them quite hard, even if you can swim.”
Davison was sad to hear how young the man was, he said.
“When it’s somebody young, it’s just heartbreaking,” Davison said. “I mean, I have kids myself and if I ever got that call, it would be devastating.”
