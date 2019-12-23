This is the season to cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands and stay home when not feeling well or the flu is what you could give to others for the holidays, officials said.
Thus far, this year’s flu season has not been particularly worse than previous years in Brazoria County, said Lanny Brown, public health emergency preparedness manager for the county health department.
“Generally speaking, it’s not heavy,” he said.
Brazoria County has had 44 reported cases of rapid flu A and 12 cases of flu B reported in the past week, and 227 cases of influenza-like illness, Brown said.
It’s been a fairly average year so far, he said. There might be a few more cases this year than there were at this time last year, but it hasn’t been as bad as it was two years ago, when there were heavy reports of flu, Brown said.
“It’s following the typical curve, that it grows through the winter season, kind of peaks in February, and then begins tapering off through May. We’re really right on that same curve,” Brown said.
That’s good news, but as it’s still early in the season, a local nurse said.
“It’s kind of hard to judge this early in the flu season how bad it’s actually gonna be,” said Misty Linnett, a registered nurse at Sweeny Community Hospital. “I feel like it was late in the season that we started seeing the positives, but we’re definitely seeing a lot of people with flu-like illness.”
A flu-like illness could be influenza or it could just be the common cold, she said. They have similar symptoms, so the only way to know for certain is to be tested by a physician, Linnett said.
Those who test positive within the first 72 hours of contracting the flu could be prescribed antiviral medication to lessen the duration of the symptoms. In cases where it’s too late for antivirals to be effective, people should focus on remaining hydrated and treat symptoms with over the counter medication, Linnett said.
For those who suspect they might have caught the flu or a similar illness, it’s important to stay at home and away from crowds so as not to spread the virus, Brown said.
“Make sure that you’re taking the appropriate measures — washing hands and good hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of it,” Linnett said. “If you’re handling a lot of items, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands.”
Those who have not gotten a flu shot are encouraged to do so.
“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” Linnett said. “You can get it any time during the flu season.”
