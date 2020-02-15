Seeing my unwavering interest in becoming a minister, my pastor gave me opportunities to speak. At 16, he arranged for me to be the speaker at a worship service for a nursing home.
My congregation would be my family, my pastor, select church leaders, residents of the home and their visitors, and nurses and staff members. I felt it was a huge assignment and made careful preparations.
Arriving, I took in the scene. There were elderly people in wheelchairs and cafeteria chairs, with walkers parked near. I had never seen the like, and the air was laden with an odor that I wasn’t used to noticing. Also, I saw a patio door opened to a colorful flower garden.
My family had a quartet, and we sang before I spoke. I sang tenor, but I wasn’t talented and felt awkward, only mimicking how my parents had taught me to sound.
My brother, three years older than me, became sick and ran to the flower garden, vomiting with heaving sounds he couldn’t muffle. It was then I was introduced as the speaker.
I did my best, and my sermonette seemed to go well. And after the benediction, I followed tradition by shaking hands and greeting residents.
I said to a feeble woman in a wheelchair with her head slightly drooped, “It’s a beautiful day.”
She raised her heard to make eye contact and sharply retorted, “You don’t know what you’re talking about!”
I was taken aback. Why would she hammer me? Why would she spurn my greeting?
Being a teenager and clueless about how to respond to her, I turned away to greet other residents … speechless, greeting only with a handshake and a smile.
That encounter has been revisited in my mind throughout the 57 years of my life since it occurred. I’ve tried to “walk a mile in her moccasins” in my imagination to help me understand her plight.
Now closer to her age, I understand.
She had taken severe losses. She had given up her home and furnishings, and her environment had been reduced to a bed and nightstand with only a few mementos displayed. She had given up a circle of friends to see only a few who were still alive and remembered to visit her.
She no longer had a range and refrigerator, and everything she ate was institutionally prepared.
She could no longer attend church services and was ministered to by people who didn’t know her or have affection for her.
Every day, she went from the bed to a wheelchair, and every night she went from the wheelchair to the bed. She hoped against hope she wouldn’t humiliate herself by soiling her clothes or bed.
Everyone around her was paid to care for her. If a staff member was hateful to her, she couldn’t escape him or her.
Her grown children and grandchildren may or may not have visited her.
She wondered, “How did my life come to this?”
And then a young whippersnapper shows up and says, “It’s a beautiful day!” without perceiving what her days were like.
She rebuffs him, “You don’t know what you’re talking about!”
She was correct; he didn’t know what he was talking about.
Now I explain to seniors that as physical life begins to close, spiritual life must open up and widely blossom. That’s because hope is what there is for us to have and to hold in the sunset passage of our lives.
I’m privileged to experience this blossoming every few days because of a married couple that comes to see me for counseling. One of them had to be resuscitated, and while the crash cart was on scene, there was an out-of-the-body experience in which heaven was visited. I’m told about the splendor of heaven and the love of divinity. I hear about the peace and calm.
The testimony of that individual would broaden anyone’s concept of the beckoning beauty of spiritual life as he or she goes through severe losses due to illness and/or aging. And as an older gentleman said to me, “If you live long enough, you’re going to be called on to go through those huge adjustments.”
We need to understand what a 16-year-old couldn’t comprehend, being especially empathetic to those who have much discomfort to endure. Come to terms with their plight and needs and uniquely minister to them.
Here’s a postscript: A resident told me this, “Churches wear us out at Christmastime with so many coming to the nursing home, and then most are absent for 11 months.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.