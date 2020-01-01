Brazosport ISD finishes SFA school design
Brazosport ISD finished its design for Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy in Jones Creek and plans to break ground on the replacement campus in March, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The construction is funded by the $267 million voter-approved bond from 2019. This campus design is unique because it is the only school in the district to serve pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, Massey said.
“We know that the school is the heart of the community in Jones Creek and the community uses this facility a lot,” he said.
They were intentional with its design and the school has a large gathering area, Massey said.
“It will be a beautiful campus,” he said.
The design includes a jogging track, covered outdoor learning spaces and other modern features, he said. The district hopes to open the school in August 2021.
Richwood to discover value of potential park
Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi hired Angleton Real Estate to appraise the Oyster Creek Drive property that formerly housed the city’s municipal pool, she said.
There are five parcels of land there now, but the company will appraise as if replatted as one property, Koskiniemi said.
This came at the request of Councilman Mark Brown, who said he wanted to see “price tags” before the council decided whether to implement a new community garden and park at the site.
Keep Richwood Beautiful hopes to open a community garden at the old pool site, Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
The property is already a busy area with houses nearby, so it could be a quite popular and visible park, Mayer said. She hoped to start the project in April, but the ongoing discussions might delay or prevent that.
City hosts second town hall regarding energy park
Angleton officials and developers of a proposed energy park will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St., to discuss any questions residents have, City Manager Scott Albert said.
The proposed Gambit Energy Storage Park would be a green energy storage facility at 998 W. Live Oak St. and Western Avenue. While it would be about 200 feet from a residential neighborhood, homes will not be affected, Albert said
The project would generate $200,000 in tax revenue for the city and $450,000 for the school district, according to a flyer for the meeting.
The unmanned energy park would serve as a backup energy reserve and help integrate and stabilize new, renewable energy resources, according to the flyer.
Those interested in learning more about the park before a vote goes to council should attend the meeting, Albert said.
