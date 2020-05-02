We talked with people from 9 different walks of life for their perspectives on the pandemic and how it has affected them.
THE BARTENDER
Natalie Aguilar has been working as a bartender at the Wayside Pub restaurant and bar in Lake Jackson for over five years, she said. She is equally ready for her hours to get back to where they were.
“Business overall has changed, not being in contact with the outside, but I don’t know. I really feel as if we should wait a little longer to reopen,” Aguilar said. “I don’t want to have to go through all of this again, and I’m worried that it’s too early.”
Wayside reopened its dining room Friday with a maximum capacity of 50, she said, to comply with social distancing requirements. The restaurant’s normal capacity is 213. The bar will remain closed under the state’s reopening rules.
“We do have great customers that care a lot about us, and they keep coming back, which is awesome,” Aguilar said. “And I am thankful that I’ve been working through this pandemic. I mean, I’ve been able to get some bills paid, at least.”
Her shifts have been reduced from 3 to 9 p.m., she said, with bartenders now working to-go orders and deliveries.
“I am ultimately excited for things to open back up, but nervous,” Aguilar said.
Employees were given the opportunity to accept reduced hours or to quit and try to receive unemployment benefits instead, she said.
“Yeah, there are some restaurants definitely that have had to lay off people, which is thankfully not us,” Aguilar said. “But it’s definitely a sad, depressing moment in our lives for everybody.”
Alexa Crenshaw
THE GROCERY WORKER
Larry Bryant takes pride in sacking groceries and helping customers, keeping him on the front line with other essential workers since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.
Although in an at-risk group — he is 65 — Bryant wanted to help others who couldn’t get groceries due to age or sickness and used his position at Kroger in Clute to look out for others in the community.
“Some customers asked if I could get them anything because they were older people and they couldn’t get there in time to get essentials before they were gone,” he said. “The boss was pretty supportive.”
Bryant’s work life has not been too affected by the virus, he said.
“Nothing has changed for me,” Bryant said. “I go there, clock in, and do what I have to do. I put it in the Lord’s hands.”
Before the pandemic, Bryant would work 35 to 40 hours a week.
“I have been working 40 hours a week with overtime,” he said. “I might work a little less before all this happened, lately 40 hours has been regular for me.”
Bryant will often help customers take groceries to their car if they are in need of help.
“I am happy with my job,” he said. “I get customers’ respect. I always tell people that I hope they have a prosperous year and be blessed. Sometimes customers ask me specifically to sack their groceries.”
Although Bryant has been able to maintain his routine, he continues to pray and take precautions to ensure he remains healthy.
“I say take care of yourself and this will be over with,” Bryant said. “We don’t know when, what time or what day, but it will end.”
Addison Howell
THE EMT
When Logan Martin isn’t responding to medical emergencies, he usually spends his time making fancy cocktails with his wife, playing video games with his friends and preaching to sailors on boats at Freeport’s coastline.
Lake Jackson Emergency Medical Services’ quick, extensive planning meant Martin, an emergency medical technician, had a seamless transition into responding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I felt prepared,” Martin said. “The command staff here was very proactive in preparing us.”
But his personal life feels much different. He still works 24 hours on and 72 hours off. During the three days he’s free, he used to do field ministry, preaching wherever he had the chance.
Now that the pandemic requires social distancing, he’s taken his preaching online. He stays positive about it all, giving Bible-based messages by video chat to uplift the person on the other end of the computer.
While his occupation proves he likes to help others, he got into it by accident. Martin started a job as a 911 dispatcher and part of the training was to do a ride-along in an ambulance. He “got hooked.”
Martin has been an EMT since 2012, including the last three years with Lake Jackson EMS, which has been the most enjoyable time of his work experience, he said.
Since the department began responding to medical emergencies in the midst of a pandemic, 911 dispatchers ask many more questions about what a caller is experiencing and whether anyone has symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. These questions determine whether the medical responders will wear partial, normal or extra personal protective equipment, including gloves, surgical masks and eye protection.
A response to a suspected COVID-19 patient takes about two hours to complete, much longer than a regular call, Martin said.
He was glad the first COVID-19 patient he responded to had a good outcome, he said.
Maddy McCarty
THE TEACHER
Brazosport ISD teacher Erin Ponzi has had to struggle with balancing teaching her students online while caring for and entertaining her family.
Before the pandemic, Ponzi was gearing up to prepare her fourth-grade students at A.P. Beutel Elementary in Lake Jackson to move to the next grade and a new campus, Rasco Middle School. Now, she can only lead them through email and Google classroom.
“We have to post all of their Monday assignments for the week online,” Ponzi said. “Throughout the week, kids are confused about the assignments, so I help. It’s been a big juggling act.”
During the rest of the week, the fourth-grade instructor interacts with staff members and each of her students through daily video conferences, she said.
When not teaching her students, Ponzi has to make sure her own children are completing their schoolwork.
“My boys are independent, but the first-grader has been dependent,” Ponzi said. “It’s challenging to get her involved. You can only do so much with a video.”
Despite COVID-19 eliminating her interaction with the outside world, Ponzi’s family has used the pandemic as an opportunity to spend quality time.
“We have taught the kids to play cards and play Monopoly,” Ponzi said. “We cook every night and eat dinner at the table and talk about our days.”
Although the virus has helped bond her family, Ponzi severely misses the faces of her fourth-grade math students.
“I desperately miss my students,” Ponzi said. “We would be in test prep right now and getting them ready to move to their new school. I don’t get to help end their elementary runs.”
Ponzi added her students were heartbroken by the cancellations of numerous field trips.
The teacher is hopeful that things return to normal sooner rather than later, but in a safe manner.
“The days are much longer now than they were,” Ponzi said. “Just having the choice to do whatever I want again would be nice. I never thought we were that social until it was gone.”
Nick Irene
THE HAIRDRESSER
Coloring, cutting and styling people’s hair is a lifeline for Lindsey Robertson.
Since services that create the vast majority of her income at Bangstyle, the Lake Jackson salon she owns, are temporarily halted, she’s considered the fact she would pay her building lease over her apartment rent.
Luckily, she hasn’t been put in that position. Offering curbside pickup and delivery of Kevin Murphy products — the top-of-the-line hair care brand Bangstyle is based around — and taking care of a few friends’ and family members’ hair has kept her afloat.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been off this long,” Robertson said. “I’m usually always doing hair, even on my day off.”
Robertson opened Bangstyle in October 2018, and though her personal life went through turmoil, the salon and her clients were a constant. She’s been doing hair for 17 years, starting when she earned her cosmetology license while attending Brazosport High School.
When Gov. Greg Abbott and County Judge Matt Sebesta ordered all nonessential businesses, including salons, to close March 27, Robertson was sad, but it also forced her to take a much-needed break.
When Abbott made a more recent announcement that some businesses could open May 1, but not salons, she started to get more worried.
“We have to protect our clients, but we also have to survive as stylists,” Robertson said. “This is our career.”
She looks forward to Abbott reassessing things this month and really hopes to reopen May 18. Stylists love their work but don’t just do it for fun, Robertson said. She is single, a mother and knows many other stylists like her who work to put food on their families’ tables.
Robertson visited her salon Wednesday, brushed off some dust and told the building she knows they’ll be open again soon.
“I am so blessed and grateful to be OK right now,” she said.
Maddy McCarty
THE TRAINER
Fitness is a passion and a lifestyle for Amber San Miguel — but it’s also a stress reliever.
“My 9-year-old daughter, she’s autistic, and having a 5-month-old baby on top of it has really been a challenge,” San Miguel said. “Going to the gym helps me relieve the stress from that.”
San Miguel is a member of Family Fitness in Lake Jackson, where she worked out “probably … five days a week” before having her baby. Since then, she wasn’t able to go as often, she said, and with all local gyms ordered closed, she hasn’t been able to go at all. Instead, she works out in the backyard of her Clute home.
“We have a gym in our backyard that we built, and I’m able to work out every day having that and not have to worry about who’s gonna watch the baby,” San Miguel said.
Her husband, a mixed martial artist, is able to work out at home, too. It allows them to keep each other accountable — and get quality family time with their kids, too.
“We’ll go back there in our back gym and we’ll all do like a family … session. It’s like a circuit training that we can all kind of do together,” San Miguel said. “We try to make it fun and entertaining for our kids.”
The children already are active, themselves. San Miguel’s 12-year-old daughter plays soccer, and misses having a routine and being able to practice with her teammates, San Miguel said. She and her husband miss their gym family, too, she said.
“For us it was more about going to the gym,” she said. “It’s just the people there and the atmosphere, so we have missed that, but we have been able to use the outdoor gym a whole lot more and I feel like with the coronavirus, we’ve been working out as a family a lot more.”
Corinna Richardson
THE MUSICIAN
Blue Water Highway was once touring across the state in front of jam-packed band halls, entertaining hundreds. Now lead vocalist and guitarist Essington has transitioned his touring schedule to the inside of his bandmates’ homes.
“Like many businesses, we have moved online and done cover videos for our fans,” Essington said. “The concert world will not be back for a while, so we want to do it.”
Essington said the weekly streaming performances have been a big hit with their fans and one of the bright spots during the crisis.
“We have been getting together for the concerts and it’s been cool to see the responses and give families an escape,” Essington said. “We are able to still connect with people, just in different ways. Me personally, seeing people come together and being a part of that is special. It’s kept us going.”
Blue Water Highway enjoys performing but misses the vital energy from the crowds, he said. Essington joked he played an applause track to overcome “the strange feeling of silence.”
Outside of music, the local musician worries about other peoples’ safety, especially friends in more affected areas of the nation.
“The main thing is the fear and anxiety I see in people,” Essington said. “I used to live in New York City for six years and seeing that as the epicenter has been hard to watch.”
Essington still has numerous friends who live in the Big Apple and worries about their safety daily.
“I have a couple of friends from college up there,” he said. “It’s a terrifying place to be right now, but they are doing OK. Hearing from old friends checking on me and me checking on them have definitely been some of the positives.”
In his free time, Essington also plays online games with friends and family and goes fishing.
Nick Irene
THE OFFICE PRO
If it were any other year, Penny Ford and her grandson would have already made his birthday cake together. But this year, Ford did not get to attend his birthday party in person due to COVID-19, and instead celebrated with him via FaceTime.
She’s looking forward to being able to travel to San Antonio again to visit family, though, and to celebrate his birthday properly.
“I’m gonna be making him a Pokémon cake,” she said. “I’m excited. He’s excited. He helps me make his birthday cake every year.”
While unable to travel, she’s still able to work. As the business manager for the Brazoria County Library System, Ford is staying busy even while the county library branches remain closed, and tries to work from home as much as possible, though she does still go into the office sometimes.
“I do a little bit of everything,” she said. “We pay invoices, I help with the budget and participate in a lot of meetings — I spend a lot of time in meetings. We have started to do those virtually.”
One responsibility of her job that has slowed due to coronavirus is handling interviews and onboarding of new employees, she said. Everything else, though, has been ongoing.
“Our office is still up and running and making sure our staff has what they need,” she said.
Whether she’s at the office or working from home, Ford tries to consistently stick to an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but working remotely is easy enough to make that difficult.
“I can be a workaholic if I’m not careful, so it’s harder for me to turn it off at home than it is here when I can just stand up and walk away,” Ford said.
While at home, however, she has been enjoying the extra family time she’s getting with her husband and two of her sons, she said.
“So there is a positive or a bright side to this, if there ever could be,” Ford said.
Corinna Richardson
THE PROMOTER
Without local events to plan and promote, Quarter Moon Productions owner Jim Luna is thankful he has other businesses to fall back upon.
Known predominantly for staging Tejano music concerts in Brazoria County, as well as bringing in big-name performers including George Lopez and Cheech and Chong, Luna had put together a major two-day event scheduled to start April 10, he said.
“We were planning a great event called ‘Mudbugs and Music’, and for the price of admission, we were going to have all-you-can-eat crawfish,” Luna said. “Unfortunately, we already had a lot of tickets sold on Saturday, and we were going to have this big Tejano band, but, as you know, this pandemic, it threw us all out of the loop.”
Luna misses planning and promoting shows, he said, but he’s thankful he’s been keeping busy helping operate Lunacy Taco Shack with his wife, Belinda Luna, and his son, Ryan Luna. His son owns the business, he said. The 40-year promotions veteran has been giving the business a high profile with good deeds.
“We recently gave back to the community, feeding over 300 kids meals in Angleton,” Luna said.
Following opening his restaurant to the community, he’s been receiving wonderful, surprising donations to sponsor more similar charitable events, he said.
“Out of nowhere, people started coming in and saying ‘here’s $200’ and ‘here’s $300, feed the first responders’ and a gentlemen came in and gave us $1,000 and told us to feed whoever we wanted to,” Luna said. “Then we got $500 from PACA, and they want us to put that toward feeding the Angleton students again, which we will.”
At the next event to feed local students, he said, any Brazoria county student is welcome. They just have to show their ID. The date has yet to be determined.
“As long as they show ID, it can my any students from anywhere in Brazoria county,” Luna said. “We try to pay back to our community.”
Alexa Crenshaw
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.