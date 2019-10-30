Child death trial delayed
The first-degree felony trials of three people connected to an infant’s 2017 death were delayed until next year, according to online records.
Eighteen-month-old Kaesen Jenkins died Nov. 7 after Lake Jackson police responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 500 block of Elm Street, Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
Kaesen’s mother Cashayla Holloway, 24, his grandmother Felicia Toney, 49, and Richard Rhodes, who had Kaesen left in his care Nov. 1, all face injury to a child charges, an indictment from June 2018 shows.
Rhodes allegedly placed the boy’s feet in scalding water, causing serious bodily injury to the child, according to the indictment. The women failed to get the child medical help before he died six days later, the indictment states.
All three are free on bond since shortly after their arrests, Toney on a $25,000 bond and the other two on $75,000 bonds, online records show.
The trial originally scheduled for Monday is delayed until Jan. 27, according to online records.
More 288 crossover closures coming
All of the crossovers involved in the at-grade crossing removal north of FM 1462 — except for CR 57 — will be closed in the next week, Texas Department of Transportation Spokesman Danny Perez said.
The department project is removing at-grade crossings and replacing them with U-turn lanes at either side and the center of Highway 288 so drivers will merge with traffic instead of crossing it, the former of which is safer, Perez previously said. Eventually, the department hopes to do raised crossings at those intersections so the roads do not have to cross at all, Perez said.
The $3.1 million project involves CR 57, 63, 60, 51, 48 South and 45, according to a fact sheet. A sign on Highway 288 indicates the crossings at CR 61 and 63 will be closed starting Monday.
Early voting almost at 6,000 voters
About 6,000 residents had cast their votes by Monday during early voting, according to online records.
By the end of the first week of early voting, 5,743 people had voted ahead of the Nov. 5 election day with 419 mail-in votes.
The election is centered around 10 constitutional amendments, including one that would ban a state income tax.
Voters in Angleton ISD are being asked to approve a $90 million bond program and Columbia-Brazoria ISD voters have an $11.5 million bond issue on the ballot.
Early voting continues through Friday.
