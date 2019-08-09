LAKE JACKSON — The city is looking at $103,000 less in revenue than expected after the city’s certified values came up $30 million less than expected.
The city manager was able to make up for $60,000 of that by increasing revenues from permit fees and court fines, but mostly from interest income, Yenne said. The city puts money into “very secure investments” and earns interest from it, he said.
They anticipated $100,000 from it this year, but it’s increased by about $26,000, so they will budget more revenues from interest next year, Yenne said.
The operating budget decreased by about $41,000 because the city employee health insurance prices did not increase at all this year, Yenne said.
All of the employees have bought in to use the Brazoria County Health Clinic, which saves money compared to employees visiting standalone emergency rooms, Personnel Director Jose Sanchez said at the city’s budget workshop in July.
The city had budgeted for a 2.5 percent increase, but instead did not see any increase, meaning they could subtract $41,000 from their projected expenses, Yenne said.
When the fiscal year starts Oct. 1, city staff will have to watch revenue levels very closely, Yenne said. If they don’t match, they will hold off on expenses to make up for it, he said.
