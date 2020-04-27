Usually, these months would be a prime time for the hotel industry.
With graduations canceled, beaches closed to vehicles and stay-at-home orders in full effect, hotel managers say they have all-time low capacities.
Despite battling through natural disasters and floods, Roseanna Martinez, general manager for the Angleton La Quinta Inn, has never faced adversity like this in her four years as manager.
“I’ve never had the occupancy so low or had to lay anyone off,” Martinez said. “It’s been around 50 percent of my staff. We saw a lot of cancellations before the stay-at-home orders were issued.”
Hurricane season brought in better business than now, she said.
“A natural disaster houses first responders, so we were actually around 90 to 100 percent full,” Martinez said. “Even after we still had Red Cross and FEMA volunteers in house. I’ve never seen it below 30, let alone 10 percent.”
Like many, the leisure industry has been among the businesses hardest hit from COVID-19. Numerous hotels in the county said at times they have registered less than 10 percent capacity.
“We have been tremendously down as of late,” said Patrick Sneed, Lake Jackson Courtyard by Marriott sales and marketing manager. “What we normally make in a day, we make in a week now.”
Days Inn Freeport is slow considering the time of the year usually being one of the busiest months, General Manager Prita Patel said.
All have said they were at least 80 percent full at this time last year.
“Majority of reservations are construction workers from Lake Jackson but still not our normal business,” Martinez said. “We were around 50 percent last week, so I’m hoping it can grow from there.”
With a hotel full of luxurious amenities, it pains Sneed to see those facilities empty and barren, he said.
“It’s been pretty hard,” Sneed said. “There’s caution tape in the lobby to keep people out. People can’t enjoy the amenities that we have. I love to interact with people, and days are so much longer now. You can’t even sit in the lobby. It’s very scarce.”
Hotel amenities included a full-service bar, a fire pit area, a pool with a splash pad and a fitness center that have been closed indefinitely, he said
Sneed added that the only guests checking in have been “strictly business people and hardly any leisure trips,” he said. The guests are only allowed to reserve a room before their stay, anyone without a reservation will not be allowed to enter the building, Sneed said.
“We are still taking reservations but no walk-ins,” Sneed said. “Guests must call the number on the door to check-in before we can let them in. We have also cut the outdoor patios and the main lot to the public.”
Other hotels have taken a similar approach to check-ins, the managers said.
Hotels are identified as essential business and can operate at full capacity if it happens, Martinez said.
Sneed said his hotel had put the majority of their employees on furlough or released altogether, leaving him to work the front desk and worry about his future.
“All of our restaurant employees are gone, the assistant general manager had to go, and my assistant was let go,” Sneed said. “We only retained three of our housekeepers. We have had to cover more jobs than we normally had.”
Patel has been on the luckier side. She said she has been able to keep all our employees employed, albeit on reduced hours.
“We don’t have a big income right now, so I try to give as many hours as I can,” Patel said.
To make their limited amount of guests comfortable and safe, all have instituted extreme cleaning protocols.
Courtyard by Marriott has a strenuous process to disinfect every room, Sneed said.
“After every checkout, we do a deep clean of each room,” Sneed said. “We clean the carpet, strip the bed, and replace the filter on the A/C unit. It takes about one to two hours. We can’t put anyone in that room for 48 hours.”
Sneed said that the room cleanings usually took “about 45 minutes to finish, if that, and we’re ready to go for the next guest immediately,” he said.
The employees use washable, reusable gloves Sneed said.
Patel requires her employees to wear masks while Martinez and Sneed said it’s optional, but recommended.
Martinez’s cleaning department is working around the clock to keep all areas of the hotel clean, she said. The La Quinta offers limited service on their cleaning if residents don’t feel comfortable with anyone else entering the room, Martinez said.
“We will accommodate you,” she said.
Patel said her staff is cleaning their rooms “more respectfully” and cleaning the lobby regularly. Patel also removed the lobby furniture, she said.
Martinez looks forward to business returning, she said.
“The increase makes me and us feel better,” Martinez said. “We have a great team, and we are hoping the worst is over.”
Patel her staff might be scared and unsure of the future, but they have to stay positive, she said.
Sneed is hoping for the best but does not know what tomorrow will bring, he said.
“It’s strange and depressing since closing the public,” he said. “We have been decent enough to where it’s enough to keep us afloat. We just have to play it by ear. Every day is day-to-day.”
