Beach event raises enough for projects
The Nov. 2 kite fundraiser for the Save Our Beach Association raised about $4,000, but officials said they are still calculating exact numbers.
“The funds we raised should suffice what we need to accomplish,” SOBA President Greg Bisso said.
The event is an annual tradition in Surfside Beach, bringing together local vendors, artists and a community in order to raise money to protect the stretch of coastline in Surfside as well as promote clean beach habits, officials said.
Freeport set to host Veterans Day parade
The city of Freeport will host Brazoria County’s annual Veterans Day parade next year, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
The parade regularly rotates through different cities in the county, allowing smaller cities including Jones Creek, Damon and Danbury to host it in recent years.
Brazoria’s parade and program drew hundreds of visitors and veterans Monday to the Brazoria Heritage Center.
Accused LJ park robbers get trial dates
Four men and one woman accused of robbing women at gunpoint Aug. 14, 2018, are getting their day in court, online records show. They all faced two first-degree aggravated robbery charges, punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
Lake Jackson police said two men had guns and one of them held a gun to the back of a woman’s head at MacLean Park before they ran away with a woman’s backpack.
Bracshod McCoy, 19, of Lake Jackson was acquitted by a jury Nov. 1 but remains in jail as he faces another aggravated assault charge from two days after the alleged robbery, according to online records. Ray Hudson, 25, of Clute had his charge dismissed and was released from jail May 28, online records show.
Rickey Lea, 19, of Angleton is in Brazoria County jail awaiting a Dec. 2 trial, online records show. Chad Orr, 18, if Angleton is still in jail and set for trial March 23, according to online records.
Destiny Bulger, 20, of Brazoria is free on bonds totaling $20,000 and set for trial on Jan. 27, online records show.
They were all booked into Brazoria County jail the month following the robbery except Lea, who was booked in July, according to jail records.
