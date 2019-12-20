WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia-Brazoria ISD parents will soon know exactly when and where their children get on and off the school bus after the school board approved the purchase of a new system.
The $58,400 Smart Tag system will require each student to swipe on and off of their school bus, C-BISD Transportation Director Rey Ornelas said. All administrators, bus drivers and parents can use an app to send and receive messages and monitor the location of their child’s bus, he said.
“It has a lot of major tools in it that’s going to make the parents really happy and us really happy,” Ornelas said.
The app will allow parents to see exactly when the bus is pulling up to its stop, so the students do not wait outside in rain or mosquito weather, he said.
It also lets parents tell bus drivers when their children will not be riding the bus, so the driver does not have to stop there, Ornelas said. It works both ways and the bus drivers can let parents know when they are running behind, he said.
The system also ensures students get on the correct bus, Ornelas said.
“It’s going to be awesome in that regard,” he said.
It is also beneficial for last-minute changes, such as a student riding home with a friend or getting off at a different stop, he said.
There will be a Samsung tablet on each bus to run the system that goes dark while in motion so the drivers and students are not distracted, Ornelas said.
This is a company started by bus drivers that many other districts are using, he said.
The $58,400 pays for the rest of this school year — the district will officially acquire the system in March — and next school year, Superintendent Steven Galloway said. The rest of this school year will be used to work out the kinks before it is fully implemented next year, he said.
After the initial purchase, it will cost about $10,000 to maintain the system each year, according to meeting documents.
The school board unanimously accepted the program at their meeting Tuesday, though board member Matt Damborsky was absent.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board accepted a plan to redo Wild Peach Elementary’s lighting during the summer, as opposed to the originally proposed quicker start date during the school year
The $427,995 project will demolish all of Wild Peach’s existing light fixtures and ceiling grid and tile to replace them with LED fixtures and grid systems, as well as retrofit Columbia High School’s gym with LED lighting, according to meeting documents.
The lighting will be well-received at the elementary school, said Jared McCurley of E3 Entegral Solutions, adding that it will really stand out at the high school.
“It’s really impressive what it can do for a competition gym,” McCurley said of LED lighting.
Board President Jonathan Champagne said even though he is sure the company would have been safe and clean while doing the work at night during the school year, he’s glad there is no chance of kids being affected by the project during the summer.
“Thanks for putting up with us,” Champagne said.
The board unanimously accepted the project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.