A Brazoria woman died after the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran into an oncoming car that crossed into her lane of traffic, authorities said.
Joanna Rackey, 58, died at the scene of the collision in the 10800 block of FM 2004 in Hitchcock at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an accident report provided by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation.
All others who were injured in the accident were taken by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston. Their current conditions weren’t known Monday.
Raul Soto, 30, of Baytown, who was alone in his Volkswagen Passat, was driving northbound on FM 2004 when his car left the roadway, investigators said. When he attempted to return to the highway, he overcorrected, causing his car to enter the southbound lane, according to the police report.
The Passat hit the Jeep Cherokee being driven by 64-year-old Ronnie Rackey head-on, according to a Hitchcock Police Department news release. Joanna Rackey was in the front passenger seat, and Corbin Rackey, 9, and Hannah Rackey, 8, were in the back seat, the release states.
Investigators had not determined whether speed played a role in the collision. Hitchcock police stated alcohol was not a factor, according to its news release.
A Galveston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman did not know whether any charges had been filed.
