LJ assault suspect set for January trial
A Lake Jackson man facing a second-degree felony assault charge related to the March death of a Canadian man is set for trial in January, according to online records.
Joshua Schnizer, 40, is accused of using a knife to threaten 33-year-old Adam Arsenault of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, during a physical confrontation they had in a pickup in which they both were riding, according to court documents. Arsenault ended up on Highway 332, where he was struck by two vehicles and died, the documents state.
Schnizer has been in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond since his May 21 arrest, according to online records. His trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, online records show.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Texas reports no child pool drownings
Texas led the nation for fatal child drownings this summer with 26, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Pool Safety Campaign.
But October showed “positive momentum,” an agency news release states, as no children drowned in pools or spas during the month.
The commission uses data based on media reports compiled by the USA Swimming Foundation, the release states. Texas still leads the nation in reported fatal child pool and spa drownings in 2019, with 34, the release states.
On average, 350 children younger than 15 drown in pools nationally each year, according to the release, and another 18 children a day are treated for nonfatal drowning injuries in pools and spas.
TWIA committee to review rate filings
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Actuarial Underwriting Committee will review and possibly take action on rate filings at the organization’s meeting Nov. 19 in Austin, according to a news release by the association.
The rate adequacy analysis was posted in July and the association will meet to review recommendations by the TWIA board of directors.
”The committee met on Oct. 17 and directed TWIA staff to provide written comments … on issues raised by the committee during the meeting,” the release states.
The public is invited to submit comments before the meeting to publiccomment@twia.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.