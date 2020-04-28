Asiel’s and Poly Pop will be ready to open their doors first thing Friday morning, owner Audra Robinson said.
“We are open for breakfast at Asiel’s and open for lunch at Poly Pop at 11 a.m.,” she said. “Starting Friday, we will be at our regular hours.”
Robinson and her staff are configuring plans of how to keep employees and customers safe and well, she said.
“We are hot water-conditioned for cleaning, all of our employees will be required to wear masks and we will sanitize everything,” Robinson said.
The restaurant staff also are debating on the use of disposable utensils and menus, she said.
Restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and some other business owners were given the green light to start resuming in-person services Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott, who revealed a two-step plan to reopen state businesses while maintaining safeguards to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Businesses that would have difficulty maintaining social distancing to provide their services, such as barbershops, bars and nail salons, will remain shuttered for now, Abbott said.
The news might have come just in time for Standout Fashion owner Kamisha Jackson, whose landlord sent her an eviction notice, she said.
“Well, so far, for the past few weeks, the business has significantly slowed down, and I know that applies for me and all of the other retail businesses around me,” Jackson said. “So we have just been having to just get more creative by finding ways to attract people online and doing curbside.”
Jackson looks forward to reopening and hopes it will increase business, allowing her to clear up the issues with her landlord, she said.
“With retail-to-go and just be opening up a little bit more, I believe more people will begin to call more orders in and that there will be more customers in general,” Jackson said. “I can only hope that we will be OK through this month.”
While reopening is an exciting time, Robinson will have a bittersweet feeling that not everyone at her restaurants could join her yet.
“From an owner’s perspective, it’s still sad that not all of our employees can be here,” Robinson said. “Those that are here will be happy to serve their customers.”
Robinson recommends people call and make reservations if they would like to dine in, given that they can operate at only 25 percent occupancy, she said. Asiel’s can house about 70 diners while Poly Pop can serve about 20 under the governor’s restriction.
The Dirty South, Robinson’s third restaurant in Angleton, remains temporarily closed.
Local chamber of commerce leaders are pleased their business communities can begin to ease back into normalcy.
“I think it’s very exciting, I think everyone’s looking forward to that,” Brazosport Area Chamber President and CEO Sandra Shaw said.
She thinks opening businesses at 25 percent capacity will go well, Shaw said, adding that she very much approves of the governor’s decision. If there is no appreciable spike in new COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks, the occupancy restriction will increase to 50 percent on May 18 under the governor’s “Open Texas” plan.
“I was very grateful to hear that, I think he’s doing a great job,” she said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Brazosport-area businesses have been adhering to guidelines well and she thinks that will continue, Shaw said.
“I think they’ve done a tremendous job so far, and we look forward to working with our business community to get them back open,” she said.
The Brazosport Chamber will be there to help businesses reopen in any way possible, Shaw said. She encourages businesses to call the chamber with any concerns or questions.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce has been preparing to help businesses reopen for weeks, President and CEO Beth Journeay said. The chamber and the City of Angleton partnered to give businesses signs that say “back in business and better” to post when they reopen, she said.
“We know that our businesses are ready,” Journeay said. “This is a much-needed announcement.”
Grapevine Gifts owner Ron Martin is excited to reopen his Lake Jackson store to visitors Friday, but worries about the safety of his father-in-law. He will ask all customers to wear masks and he’ll take their temperatures as an added precaution, he said.
“If anyone has a temperature, then we won’t allow them in the store,” Martin said. “I have a 99-year-old living with me, my father-in-law, so I have a responsibility and I want to protect him.”
Martin will continue with pick-up orders, as they have been growing in success, he said.
“We’ll still do curbside, which has been an exceptional thing for us, it’s worked very well,” Martin said. “We’ve been doing all right, but we’re ready.”
Elaine’s Fashions owner Julie Edwards will reopen Friday after having sold clothes through social media for curbside pickup at her West Way Street store in Lake Jackson, she said.
“We’ll be open Friday because he said we could, and we’ll probably have different store hours to get acclimated back,” Edwards said. “We have hand sanitizer, and we’ll just allow one to two people at a time.”
Edwards is looking forward to reopening business but was concerned about the safety of her customers last week, so they just did curbside service this week, she said.
“We’re just taking precautions as we can,” she said.
All in One Events and Tents owner John Castaneda’s company usually provides tents for Dow Chemical and other local company events, he said. The lack of events “crushed” his business and left him with a real threat of shutting down, Castaneda said.
While he’s worried about his company’s future, he molded the business model to meet current needs.
“Our business has taken a different turn,” Castaneda said. “And we are now providing tents for drive-thru services.”
After the latest retail update, he’s worried his business will go away entirely, he said.
“It probably hurts our business because people that had tents up to-go, now that might go away,” Castaneda said.
The Depot Furniture Gallery and Rustic Rose Florist owner Linda Henry remains open and has kept her store to the same standards over the past month, she said. She’s unhappy with the current regulations in place.
“I haven’t closed; I’m essential,” Henry said. “We’re very, very clean in both my furniture store and florist shop, and I’ve listened to his report today and I think that this coronavirus has blown straight out of proportion. I mean, all of the restaurants are closed, and the bars, too, so what can we do?”
She has the same three or four employees in both stores, and they have been keeping things as clean as possible, “as they always do,” she said.
“Now, I do need to hire somebody at the flower shop, but I have not pursued that because of the virus,” Henry said. “That all said, we have had an increase in business at the flower shop; a lot of people need cheering up right now.”
