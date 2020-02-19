ANGLETON — Kids and their families will get the rare opportunity to see history come to life this weekend when Austin Town returns for the first time since 2017.
The recreation of life in colonial Texas between 1821 and 1832 will be Friday and Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, said Jennifer Caulkins, programs manager for the Brazoria County Historical Museum.
Both the location and time of year are new with this year’s event.
Friday is exclusively for students and teachers who come from area schools. The public’s opportunity to attend is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with admission $5 for adults and $3 for children and senior citizens, Caulkins said.
In previous years, Austin Town has been in November, she said. The reason for the schedule change is simple: February fit the schedules of teachers and volunteers, Caulkins said.
“We did a survey and this was the time of year that seemed to work best for everyone’s schedules and the curriculum in schools,” she said.
The location moves from a site off Highway 288 and 288-B used for about 15 years, which was prone to flooding and forced the event to be canceled in 2018. Austin Town moved to that city-owned land in 2005 because of flooding worries at its original site on county land on Highway 288-B north of FM 523.
Austin Town serves as an educational opportunity for teachers and students, and the museum works with teachers to enhance the students’ learning through pre- and post-visit activities, Caulkins said.
The event has been going on for more than 20 years, she said.
Demonstrators are a large part of the event, and there will be blacksmithing, Dutch oven cooking, log cabin building, butter churning and more, she said. There will be demonstrations each day, but not all of them will be there both days, she said.
Saturday will include rifle and cannon demonstrations from the Brazos Volunteers, including Ethan Gambino.
For the rifle demonstration, volunteers will give a group of kids wooden rifles from the museum and show them how to march around properly, like a militia, Gambino said. The cannon demonstration will let the kids get up close and personal with an unloaded cannon, and volunteers will demonstrate each piece of the gun, what it does, how it works and why it’s important, he said. They will also go through the motions of loading the cannon to demonstrate what it was like.
The point of it all is to spark an interest, Gambino said.
“I’m hoping they’ll learn something,” he said. “Hoping that at the end of the day what we do will spark a hint of interest in history for these kids.”
There is also hope interest will be sparked for others, as well.
“Sometimes folks come and you can tell they’re a little hesitant about asking questions,” volunteer Kandy Taylor-Hille said. “We’re so used to seeing a presentation, but this is more of a participatory thing.”
Demonstrators are interested in talking and engaging with visitors, she said.
“Bring your inquisitive mind with you.”
