WEST COLUMBIA — A flower shop owner’s idea 29 years ago has blossomed into an opportunity for local residents to support small businesses.
The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the city’s annual Holiday Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing together 16 small businesses for an afternoon of refreshments, prizes and deals for holiday shoppers.
Brazos Avenue Market, Lucy Goose Market and The Turquoise Saddle are among the shops inviting people to shop Sunday, and Smokin’ R and Granny’s Cupcake Station will be open for people to grab a meal or a sweet treat. All the purchases will allow West Columbia’s small business community to remain vibrant, West Columbia Chamber President Callie Venable said.
“Our small businesses are the majority of West Columbia. I would say 80 to 85 percent of the businesses in West Columbia are small businesses,” Venable said. “People should come out on Sunday because shopping small keeps our money in our city.”
Sylvia Gibson hosted the first Holiday Open House in her store, Flowers by Mary Lee, almost three decades ago. The shop remains one of the stops in this year’s event.
“After she started her open house and it was so successful, a couple other businesses decided to join in with her,” Venable said. “Here we are in November 2019 and we have a total of over 15 businesses joining in, all because of one lady 29 years ago.”
The open house is very beneficial to the local economy, said Chris McCann, West Columbia’s director of economic development and tourism. Its a success is a tribute to all the work owners put into making it happen, she said.
“The turnout is bigger and better every year,” she said. “All of the surrounding towns come down to shop our small businesses.”
The goal of the open house is to encourage people to shop small and support businesses owned and operated by their neighbors.
“They’re the backbone of our community,” Venable said. “We have people who come to these businesses and want money to sponsor their sports, Project Graduation and other things. Without the community supporting the small businesses, they can’t continue to do those things.”
