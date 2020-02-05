ANGLETON — Former City Manager Scott Albert said the decision to resign Monday was a mutual agreement between him and the city, though he did not mention what led him to make that call.
“The decision last night was mutual and in the best interest of the city and myself,” Albert said. “What we accomplished in three years, we should all be proud of, including those who disagreed with us at times.”
After more than two and a half hours in executive session, council unanimously accepted Albert’s resignation Monday night.
Angleton residents Larry and Judy Schaefer urged the council to support Albert ahead of the city’s discussion.
“We need a better staff. I hope you’ll give (Albert) the authority and the room to work on the staff,” Larry Schaefer said.
Councilman John Wright said Albert has done some great things for the city and he wishes him all the best in the future.
Albert served the city for three years with a base salary of $135,000. He has prior experience in city management with Celina, Springtown and Fairview in addition to serving in other leadership roles.
With Albert’s guidance, the city approved for 2020 improvements to the Oyster Creek wastewater treatment plant, the construction of a 750,000-gallon water tank, delivery of a new fire truck and creation of the Gambit Energy Park.
Albert did not say if he had immediate future plans.
“Thank you to the citizens and staff for allowing me to serve you and the community,” Albert said.
Albert will be paid a severance according to the terms of his contract, Wright said, but could not say what those terms are.
Albert declined to discuss the terms of the contract.
Stepping in to fill the role temporarily is Parks and Recreation Director Megan Mainer, Mayor Jason Perez announced in a written statement.
“The important work of the city continues and council has full confidence in staff to carry on under the leadership of Megan Mainer,” Perez said in the statement.
Mainer will serve as temporary city manager until he appoints an interim city manager, Perez said in a statement.
