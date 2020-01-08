Editor's note: this article has been updated to correct misleading information.
BRAZORIA — A man is free on bond after being charged with harming a child last month, according to court records.
Shawn David Oakes, 40, is charged with injury to a child in December, a third-degree felony, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Just before 9 p.m. Dec. 28, the Brazoria Police Department responded to a call about an assault of a child in the 3000 block of CR 352, according to court records.
Oakes was in a vehicle while arguing with a child younger than 14 about buying a snack from a store when the argument escalated, according to a probable cause affidavit. Oakes allegedly hit the child across the face and grabbed the child’s throat and neck, the affidavit states.
“Oakes got out of the vehicle and grabbed (the child) by the throat and pulled (the child) to the brick wall and began to yell and cuss,” court records show.
When the child began crying, Oakes told the child to stop, the affidavit states.
A family member reported the incident to law enforcement, who photographed the child’s face and observed a clear red mark where the child described being hit, according to court records.
While police attempted to question Oakes about the event, the responding officer said, “Oakes was uncooperative during the entirety of my investigation,” according to the affidavit.
Oakes was arrested at his home and taken to the Brazoria County jail Thursday where he was released the same day on bonds totaling $18,500, according to online jail records.
