CLUTE — An apartment building that housed 34 people and multiple pets is no longer inhabitable after a fire Friday afternoon, Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
A call that the 100 building of the Vanderbilt Apartments, 101 Hackberry Drive, was on fire came in at 3:25 p.m. Friday, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
Though 34 people are displaced, including 15 children younger than 12, no one was injured in the fire, Doucet said. All pets, including birds, made it out unscathed, he said.
Clute, Lake Jackson and Richwood departments fought the blaze together, Doucet said. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the roof line and they began “immediate suppression,” he said.
There are eight units in the building, and firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to four of them, Docuet said. But the building could not be reoccupied Friday because of fire, smoke and water damage along with potential electrical danger, he said.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, crews shut off the electricity to inspect the building, investigate the cause of fire and allow some residents to retrieve valuables, Doucet said. Investigators do not know how the fire started, but foul play is not suspected, officials said.
Vanderbilt representatives have been able to find units to house all of the displaced residents, Doucet said.
The city of Clute will be taking donations for the affected residents at the Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from City Manager CJ Snipes.
Clute Emergency Management and the Salvation Army opened the event center to coordinate services and feed the families Friday evening, the release states.
Donations requested include toiletries, towels, clothes, bedding, non-perishable food items and toys. Those wishing to donate furniture can contact Vanderbilt Apartments to arrange delivery.
“Because this is Christmas, many of the families were especially hard hit and need as much support as possible,” the release states.
Domonique Marcell, a resident who lives two buildings away, said she came outside after smelling something burning.
“We came out here and it was like black smoke,” she said.
Some kids from the building were already outside playing and many residents gathered to watch the blaze, Marcell said. There is a tight community that “really sticks together” at the apartment complex, she said.
“I just really feel bad for the people who lost all their stuff,” Marcell said.
Resident Morgan Rizer said he has friends who live in the building that caught fire, adding it is a close community.
“It just sucks with it being so close to Christmas time,” Rizer said.
