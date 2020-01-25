ANGLETON — Judge Terri Holder sentenced former city manager Jeff Pynes to 10 years in prison, but she will consider shock probation which could free him in less than six months, she said.
Shock probation requires prison sentences to continue for 180 days from the date of execution, but before the 180 days expires, the state and defense can file a motion to suspend the sentence and place the defendant on probation, according to the Code of Criminal Procedure.
“I just know and need you to understand that public trust has to mean something,” Holder said with tears in her eyes during the sentencing shortly after noon Friday. “It has to mean something to the people we serve.”
A man in the courtroom gallery burst into tears as she announced her 10-year decision. Pynes calmly walked to the jury room to be taken into custody.
BACKGROUND
The former city manager was arrested June 22, 2018, on an aggregated theft of more than $230,000.
Freeport officials and Pynes agreed on a “mutual termination” in November 2017. He had been the city manager since October 2008 and the city’s police chief for more than two years before that.
Pynes filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging it did not properly pay his severance, but he dismissed that lawsuit, he said.
Pynes had kickback schemes with two business partners, Christopher Wenz and Heath Beeman, according to prosecutors, that involved sending city funds and having them wire it back to Diverse Consultant Partnership, a business Pynes began in 2016.
Wenz is awaiting trial on a third-degree felony theft charge and Beeman is charged with state-jail felony theft, online records show. Both trials are tentatively set for March 16, according to online records.
Pynes also had businesses write checks of $50,000 and $70,000 to the city for services, then diverted the money to the Freeport Historical Museum Foundation fund he controlled, according to the prosecution.
Pynes also gave himself a salary adjustment, according to the city’s pay matrix that showed he was not making enough for his position and tenure, and retroactive pay that elected officials did not approve, prosecutors said.
Pynes pleaded guilty and no contest to various portions of the indictment in November.
CONFLICTING STORIES
From the witness chair Thursday, Pynes said he made mistakes in the way he handled finances, but never explicitly admitted he stole money from the city.
“In the heat of the moment then, I should have known better,” Pynes said. “Sitting here now, I know better.”
He said he is 100 percent responsible for all of the events that led him to the situation but has a different perspective of his actions than the district attorney.
Pynes “fully admits that he was doing consulting work while he was a city manager,” defense attorney Aimee Bolletino said during her closing argument Friday.
“It was wrong to give contracts to people who are friends,” she said, referring to Wenz and Beeman.
But the defense team disputed prosecutor’s claim Pynes overcharged projects, including the replacement of a palm tree and antique light poles, in order to have more money to transfer back to himself, Bolletino said.
“DCP was a cover-up,” Prosecutor Rick Martin said of Pynes’ consulting company. “DCP was a fraud.”
The company began right before he started stealing and dissolved right after he left employment with the city, Martin said. Pynes was the criminal mastermind, pulling the strings behind Beeman and Wenz’s actions, Martin said.
Whether it was self-dealing, kickback or crossing a line, “call it whatever you want, it’s all theft,” Martin said.
Pynes’ only admission regarding the kickback scheme “was you shouldn’t have done work with city contractors,” Holder said.
“Wenz and Beeman were your only clients of DCP,” she said.
Obviously, there was some agreement about funds being paid, Holder said
The defense claims some of that good was done by diverting funds to the museum and using it to build exhibits, make the museum free to all children and pay entertainers including George Lopez.
It’s unclear where the museum funds went, according to the prosecution, but an audit showed questionable financial activity.
The court agreed Pynes was not being paid properly, as his $160,000 a year salary was more than the city’s approved pay matrix, but Pynes said he went about getting his retroactive pay in the wrong way.
Pynes’ salary is probably more than many judges make, Martin said. He showed evidence that Pynes made $30,000 payments for his American Express credit card.
That’s “probably more than a lot of people in Freeport take home in a year,” Martin said.
“They have to pay taxes and in return, Mr. Pynes steals from them,” he said.
THE FUTURE
Pynes is prepared to pay whatever restitution the court deems appropriate, defense attorney Chip Lewis said.
Clearly all the kickbacks he took under this indictment are properly considered restitution, he said, but the donations are the more “nebulous and difficult part.”
Pynes didn’t follow protocol to repurpose funds from the city to another government entity that blossomed out of the city, Lewis said, referring to the museum fund.
“I don’t have anything more intelligent to say than that’s going to be a difficult one for the court and I wish you all luck,” he said.
Holder did not order restitution or a fine, but the shock probation leaves a chance for restitution to be paid in the future, she said.
She considered Pynes’ good deeds and care for the city along with his position of a public servant while assessing her punishment, she said.
The state requested 20 years in prison, but that would not allow for restitution, Holder said.
Shock probation and restitution will be considered in the appropriate time, she said.
The sentence makes Pynes a convicted felon, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“This is just a high-tech kickback scheme,” she said.
Pynes was brazen about it and betrayed public trust, she said.
“It was important to us that we address public corruption of the magnitude that was occurring in Freeport,” Yenne said.
Pynes set a tone of stealing that cascaded down, she said.
“This is not a minor matter,” Yenne said.
Former Freeport city secretary Ursula Reyes is charged with second-degree felony theft by a public servant with a trial set for March 16, according to online records.
Another former city employee, Brittany Riggs, faces a state-jail felony theft by a public servant charge with a trial set for June 29, online records show.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.