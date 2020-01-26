The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Rayshon Lee Kelly, 26, aggravated assault.
Justin Ryan Bernal, 29, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — habitual.
Lucas Ryan Stallman, 34, burglary of habitation.
Kasey Wayne Long, 29, burglary of a building — enhanced.
Kasey Wayne Long, 29, theft with tow or more previous convictions.
Kasey Wayne Long, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle — enhanced.
Dwayne Keith Jordon II, 20, burglary of building.
Mondrell Bernard, 40, attempt to take weapon from an officer.
Mondrell Bernard, 40, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Autumn Deshae McGinnis also known as Autumn Desha McGinnis, 30, count one — fraudulent use of identifying information; count two — tampering with a governmental record; criminal episode — enhanced.
Autumn Deshae McGinnis also known as Autumn Desha McGinnis, 30, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Justin Staples, 27, burglary of building.
Justin Staples, 27, robbery.
Kevin Wayne Martin, 57, burglary of a building — enhanced.
Alton Lacy, 21, burglary of building.
Christine Lynn Taylor, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Amanda Nichole Escobedo, 30, continuous violence against the family.
Albert Gutierrez Ortega, 35, count one and two — driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Ubence Ramon Jr., 49, theft.
John Earl Reynolds, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Rebecca Romero, 39, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Rebecca Romero, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Charissa Renee Seretti, 42, tampering with physical evidence.
Cody Lynn Sprague, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Justin Allan Stuart, 27, burglary of building.
Clayton Kyle Whitlow, 38, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Christopher D. Yarbrough, 29, attack by dog resulting in serious injury.
Wenceslao Carrisales Acuna also known as Wenceslao C. Acuna Jr., 29, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Jesse Martinez Almanza, 56, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Terry Roshon Anderson, 28, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Michelle Maria Baize, 28, theft — elderly — aggregated.
Coy Stanley Carmichael, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Camden Michael Christen, 26, theft of firearm.
Hans Christian Cook, 29, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Phillipinio Darthard Jr., 18, assault family violence choking.
Victoria Louise Doucette, 58, possession of a controlled substance.
Latondra Taranett Ellison, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Dorothy Lee Haynes, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions — elderly.
Glenn Allan Evans, 57, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Susan Kathleen Estes, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Alfredo Garcia, 47, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ricky Garza, 57, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Kailen Nicole Gonzales, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Phillip Herbert Hall, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Lashonda Gayle Harris, 27, forgery.
Donna Cathleen-Rose Henry, 43, accident involving injury.
Apollo Bige Hernandez, 31, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — enhanced.
Apollo Bige Hernandez, 31, possession of a controlled substance — habitual.
John Edward Higgins Jr., 44, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Wilken Bert Jack, 67, assault family violence choking.
Jordon James, 18, theft of firearm.
Michael Jemal King, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Stedman Rashad Baines, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction — enhanced.
David Wayne Birdson, 58, burglary of a building — enhanced.
Gary Howard Broadway, 63, count one — assault family violence choking; count two- retaliation; criminal episode.
Reginald Wayne Bryant, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
Tomeca Kim Sowell, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Seth Hayden Cole, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Angela Marie Conine, 49, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
David Allen Gautreaux, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Pablo Gutierrez, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jesse Duane Hawkins, 25, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Trevor Thomas Hill, 30, count one — evading arrest; count two — tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode — enhanced.
Trevor Thomas Hill, 30, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Kadin Blayne Hoofnagle, 17, burglary of habitation.
Matthew Cameron Kirkendoll, 36, count one, two, three, four, five, and six — burglary of building; criminal episode.
Rhonda Klak also known as Rhonda Biehl, 50, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Joseph Landry also known as Joseph Laundry, 26, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Casey LeBlanc, 36, assault family violence choking.
Danny Wayne Lenox, 40, possession of a controlled substance — habitual.
Raul Martin, 34, injury to a child.
Jerrad Deveraux Mayeaux, 27, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Colleen Medeiros also known as Nancy Colleen Medeiros, 62, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Sean James Meade, 40, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Carl Raymond Meuth, 37, assault family violence choking.
Roger Valdez Monte, 25, forgery.
Jessica Dawn Morales also known as Jessica Dawn Jenko, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Alan Neitzel, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Allen Pate, 34, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Ricardo Perez Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Ricardo Perez Jr., 34, tampering with physical evidence- habitual.
Angel Nichole Quint, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Lemar Smith, 29, credit card or debit card abuse.
Brian Lemar Smith, 29, forgery.
Rashad Arman Terrell, 27, evading arrest — enhanced.
Carlos Miguel Verastigue, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Frost Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance.
