CLUTE — The days leading up to Christmas are usually filled with last-minute holiday preparations. For residents of Brazoria County, those days are also filled with opportunities to give back, something in which many people indulge.
Saturday was distribution day for the Brazoria County Dream Center’s annual Dream Gifts program. Dozens of volunteers from across the community helped distribute more than 600 bags of toys and other items to families for their children to have gifts under the tree.
This is the 10th year of the program, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“We saw a need that needed to be filled,” Willis said of how the program began.
The Blue Santa programs were doing what they could, but the community needed another outlet to bridge the gap, she said.
The program offers Christmas assistance for children up to 15 years old. Families from anywhere in Brazoria County can pre-register for assistance, but they must be able to provide proof of address and income and birth certificates for each child, and they must not be on any other Blue Santa list, Willis said.
“The kids who are getting gifts today are not on anybody else’s list,” she said.
The Dream Gifts program assisted 250 families and nearly 600 kids this year, Willis said.
Children received multiple gifts selected from wish lists provided by the families. Gifts were bagged, checked and double-checked by volunteers over a couple of weeks, Willis said. Many children also received bicycles, donated by the Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive and put together by mechanics from businesses including Yaklin Ford in Clute and Leo Martin Chevrolet in Lake Jackson. The Dream Gifts program had 316 bicycles donated this year, Willis said.
“It’s going to be a blessing,” said Arma Watkins of the gifts given to her family. They have had a rough year with family illness, she said, but the children “will be able to take their mind off of everything, and wake up Christmas morning, and have so much down there for them.”
None of the gifts were wrapped, but the Dream Center also provided wrapping paper to families.
Most of the gifts were toys, but children who requested clothes received those as well, Willis said. Thanks to extra community donations, every teenager received a boogie board, and every child under 13 years old received an old-fashioned lunch box as well, she said.
“It’s an amazing event because you have so many community partners that participate in this,” Willis said. “We’re just the outlet that people can work through to help others and make a bigger impact in our community.”
The program would not be possible without the volunteers and aid from the community, she said. Everybody supports everybody in Brazoria County, she said.
“It’s incredibly important to be able to give back,” volunteer Kristina Booth said. “I have a firm belief that you have to support your community.”
“People are crying in their cars because they are overwhelmed with the generosity of this community,” Willis said. “This is all from the community and how much they love children.”
